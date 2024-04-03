Renowned for developing the Call of Duty Black Ops series, Treyarch Studios has announced its departure from the development of MW3 Zombies, instead redirecting its efforts to the upcoming installment of the Black Ops games. This news was shared by X page @CODUpdated, known for their updates on events related to the Call of Duty games.

While things remain officially unconfirmed at the moment, this article delves further into the possible development.

Modern Warfare 3: Zombies development has apparently been shelved by Treyarch Studios

A Call of Duty Updates account on X with the username @CODUpdated recently shared a tweet that implied Treyarch’s withdrawal from the MW3 Zombies development.

With this announcement, Treyarch’s departure from the development of the MW3 Zombies marks a significant departure from its traditional role in shaping the series’ zombie experience. Renowned for its involvement in the innovative co-operating multiplayer survival modes, its redirection towards the Black Ops series indicates a decisive shift in priority.

With Treyarch surrendering responsibility for the development of MW3 Zombies, the responsibility now falls on Sledgehammer Games, who face the challenge of maintaining the creative vision that the former previously injected into the franchise.

As fans eagerly wait for updates about the new Black Ops game, this decision by Treyarch has only renewed their anticipation and speculation. The announcement also raises questions about the enhancements that will be introduced with the new game.

While the announcement has sparked all kinds of speculation, one thing remains clear: Treyarch’s strategic shift and Sledgehammer Game’s new responsibility will mark the start of a new era in the COD universe.

