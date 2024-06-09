Black Ops 6 Zombies all details revealed in Xbox Showcase 2024

The Xbox Showcase event revealed many crucial details about Black Ops 6 Zombies. The game mode will reportedly feature the classic Black Ops Zombies experience after taking inspiration from previous titles in this series. CoD BO6 will be featuring the mode on day one, which is on October 25, 2024, across all platforms.

This article overviews all Black Ops 6 Zombies details revealed in the Xbox Showcase event 2024.

CoD is bringing back round-based Zombies with Black Ops 6. This was first introduced in Call of Duty World at War. In this mode, players form teams of four to survive waves of the undead. They earn points by eliminating zombies and repairing broken barriers. These points can be used to purchase weapons and perks that increase their chances of survival.

Black Ops 6 Zombies will feature omnidirectional movement, similar to this game's multiplayer and campaign modes, to help players maneuver better through hordes of the undead.

This mode will also feature two brand-new round-based maps, Terminus and Liberty Falls. These will be exclusive to Zombies, and the game will also continue the Darkh Aether narrative from previous titles.

This mode will be a nostalgic trip for CoD veterans as well as a fresh and challenging PvE experience for newbies. Surviving in Zombies will require quick thinking, teamwork, and strategizing.

The developers also mentioned that power-ups will make a return in this mode. Moreover, BO6 Zombies will feature mysteries and Easter eggs that can be uncovered while progressing through it.

