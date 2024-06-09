Will Black Ops 6 be on Xbox One?

The Call of Duty community is thrilled with the announcement of the latest addition to the Black Ops franchise. The Xbox showcase event revealed that Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will offer cross-gen support and be released on PC and console platforms. The game will feature events from the Iraq war, and reintroduce characters like Russel Adler and Woods. Additionally, it will bring back the round-based zombie mode.

The Black Ops 6 Cross-gen bundle is available to pre-order on Microsoft and Xbox web stores. This article will discuss the release of Black Ops 6 on the Xbox One console.

Is Black Ops 6 coming to Xbox One?

Black Ops 6 is set to launch on PC and console platforms on October 25, 2024. The Standard edition, a cross-gen bundle, is available for pre-order from June 9, 2024. The Vault edition is offered for Microsoft consoles like Xbox One X and Xbox One S, along with Sony's PlayStation consoles.

The Call of Duty BO6 has been in development for four years and was developed by Treyarch and Raven Software. The BO6 cross-gen bundle is supported across multiple platforms, including PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox One consoles. Players will also have the chance to experience the game via Xbox Game Pass, a subscription-based service that allows users to play multiple games with a single subscription.

A major proportion of Call of Duty's player base stems from consoles. The Xbox One consoles have decent hardware, allowing games to run efficiently. Xbox Game Pass is available for both PC and consoles and will include the base edition of Black Ops 6 on the day of its release.

