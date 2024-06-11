Call of Duty acknowledges abysmal download size of Black Ops 6

Call of Duty has issued a clarification with regards to the whopping 310 GB download size for Black Ops 6. The abysmal size was displayed on the Xbox store page when the preorder period began, which stirred panic among fans. The developers addressed this issue via X and ensured fans that the upcoming title would not take up that much space in the hardware.

Read below to learn more about the clarification on the game's download size.

Black Ops 6 will not require a 300 GB download size

Expand Tweet

Trending

Call of Duty clarifies that Black Ops 6 will not require a 300 GB download size, contrary to what was initially displayed on the Xbox Store. The developers posted a clarification announcement on X via the game's official updates account, @CODUpdates:

"Correction: The estimated file size currently displayed on the Black Ops 6 pre-order pages does not represent the download size or disk footprint for Black Ops 6."

The developers further explained that the size shown included all current Call of Duty titles:

"The sizes as shown include the full installations of Modern Warfare II, Modern Warfare III, Warzone and all relevant content packs, including all localized languages combined which is not representative of a typical player install experience."

Call of Duty assured players that the game can be played without downloading other CoD titles and language packs. The developers have yet to announce the actual download size for BO6, but they assured fans that information about it will be available when the launch is near.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the preorder period for BO6 has started and players can choose from the game's Standard Edition and Vault Edition. You can preorder the title until it releases on October 25, 2024, on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

For more details about the preorder versions and bonuses, check this article.

Check out more BO6-related news