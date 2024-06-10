How to get Black Ops 6 launch rewards for free?

Following the BO6 Direct in the Xbox Showcase 2024, Call of Duty is giving away free Black Ops 6 launch rewards for players waiting for the game's official release. These gifts include exclusive in-game accessories such as the BO6 emblem, a gun charm, and a calling card. Players can claim these rewards on Call of Duty's official X account from June 9 to June 12, 2024.

If you don't want to miss out on these rewards, check the article below for the full guide on how to claim them.

How to unlock free Black Ops 6 launch rewards

Call of Duty is giving away free Black Ops 6 launch rewards on X (Image via Activision)

You must have an X account to unlock the Black Ops 6 launch rewards for free. Follow the steps below to claim these free gifts:

Open your X app on your phone or your browser. Log in using your X credentials. Go to the official Call of Duty X account. Scroll down the tweets to find this specific post. Reply to the tweet with your ATVI ID and the BO6 hashtag: #BlackOps6 Wait for Call of Duty's confirmation reply. Access your rewards once Black Ops 6 goes live.

Make sure to follow these steps before June 12, 2024, 12 PM PT.

All Black Ops 6 launch rewards

Once you have successfully signed up for the Black Ops 6 launch rewards, wait for the game's official release in October 2024.

Meanwhile, here are all the rewards you can expect on your account:

Black Ops 6-themed Calling Card

Black Ops 6-themed Gun Charm

Black Ops 6-themed Emblem

The free calling card features the orange Cerberus logo in the Black Ops 6 while the emblem features the man in the Black Ops 6 key art. The Gun Charm, on the other hand, shows a pyramid-eye design.

Black Ops 6 Direct has recently concluded, revealing plenty of key details about the upcoming Call of Duty title. The game will be released on October 25, 2024, on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

