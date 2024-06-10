All returning iconic features in Call of Duty Black Ops 6

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will see the return of fan-favorite features, as revealed during the Black Ops 6 Direct. On June 9, 2024, Treyarch unveiled the upcoming CoD title including its launch date, game modes, features, and more. Among the returning features in the game are the Prestige system, Best Kills, and round-based Zombies.

For more details about the comeback of these iconic features, read below.

Prestige Mode, round-based Zombies, and other iconic features returning in Black Ops 6

Fans will see the return of several highly-requested features in Black Ops 6.

Prestige System

The Prestige system is returning to BO6 (Image via Activision)

One of the most iconic features of Black Ops 4 will see the light once again in the upcoming Call of Duty game. The Prestige system will be implemented in BO6, allowing players to reset their ranks after reaching the maximum level of 55.

In this system, players have the chance to unlock better rewards during their prestige run, which can be repeatedly done 10 times. Afterward, the Master Prestige system is unlocked, offering 1,000 additional levels and secret rewards.

Round-based Zombies

Treyarch is bringing back the round-based Zombies in BO6, essentially taking the game mode back to its roots. While Zombies have evolved over time with the introduction of open-world aspects, the developers decided to bring back the classic Zombies experience in the upcoming title.

Two maps will be available for the game mode at launch: Terminus and Liberty Falls. BO6 Zombies also promises a dedicated four-man Operator crew for the missions, and a fresh storyline as players progress through the game.

Best Kills clip

Another Black Ops 4 feature returning to the game is the Best Kills clip in multiplayer mode, where highlight plays are displayed at the end of each match. After which, a Winner's Circle will be shown, where the three best players of the winning team get a podium moment, allowing these players to emote.

Other returning features

Aside from the features mentioned above, several gadgets such as RC-XD are also set to make a comeback in Black Ops 6. Gobblegums will return to Zombies mode, as well as the Wildcards and Theater mode systems.

Black Ops 6 will be released on October 25, 2024, on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

