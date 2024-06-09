Gunsmith and Prestige are officially returning to Black Ops 6

Call of Duty is officially returning the Gunsmith and Prestige systems in the upcoming Black Ops 6. During Xbox Showcase 2024, small video footage revealed players playing Black Ops 6 multiplayer during a closed session. If you zoom in, you'll be able to see the Prestige level and the official Gunsmith system in CoD Black Ops 6.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming features in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

What is the Gunsmith system in CoD Black Ops 6?

The Gunsmith system allows players to customize their weapons. First introduced in Black Ops 3, the system has been a part of all the major Call of Duty titles since then. Black Ops 6 will also feature the system and have eight possible attachment slots.

While more information will be available shortly after Black Ops 6 Direct in the Xbox Showcase, the first look at the Gunsmith System is surely exciting.

The revealed image shows the UI in the Gunsmith System to have a darker tone compared to before, and it can also be seen that the controversial feature Tuning from Modern Warfare 2 is not returning in the game.

What is the Prestige system in CoD Black Ops 6?

The Prestige system has been an integral part of Call of Duty titles for a long time. It's an option for players to level up their progress and reset their ranking to grind again. Although you'd get rewarded for your efforts, for the past couple of years, we have seen prestige ranks get reset every season.

However, there are rumors that the upcoming Black Ops 6 will have a classic Prestige system style leveling up. This means players won't have to start from zero in every season.

