Players all around the globe are excited after the newest addition to the Black Ops series was revealed at the Xbox Showcase event. Before pre-ordering the highly anticipated FPS shooter, knowing the CoD Black Ops 6 minimum and recommended system requirements will help players estimate whether their system can run the game smoothly or not. The realistic action FPS is built on the Unified Call of Duty engine which is an upgraded version of the IW engine that was first used in CoD: Modern Warfare 2019.

Black Ops 6 development took a total of four years and the conceptual development began right after the release of CoD Black Ops Cold War in 2020. The game is published by Activision and developed by eight studios: Treyarch, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Infinity Ward, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Beenox, and Activision Shanghai.

This article will highlight the CoD Black Ops 6 minimum and recommended system requirements, helping players determine if their system can run the game.

Trending

What are the official Black Ops 6 minimum and recommended system requirements?

The developers at Activision have aimed to maintain realism in developing Black Ops 6. As a result, the game will perform best on higher-end PCs. Likewise, users with low-end PCs may struggle to run the game smoothly.

Expand Tweet

Read More: Will Black Ops 6 be on Xbox One?

Here are the minimum requirements for CoD's latest realistic action-shooter:

Black Ops 6 minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

and operating system OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Storage: SSD with 149 GB available space at launch (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

SSD with 149 GB available space at launch (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed) Network: Broadband Internet connection

To enhance your overall gaming experience and ensure smoother and optimized gameplay in Black Ops 6, please consider the following system requirements:

Black Ops 6 recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

and operating system OS: Windows:10-64 Bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows:10-64 Bit or Windows 11 64-bit Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, or Intel Arc A770

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, or Intel Arc A770 Storage: SSD with 149 GB available space at launch (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

SSD with 149 GB available space at launch (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed) Network: Broadband Internet connection

Read More: Will Black Ops 6 be on PS4?

Black Ops 6 is available to preorder on PC through Steam and the Microsoft store. According to the Xbox Store, the game will have a massive file size of 309.8 GB. However, it is unlikely that Black Ops 6 will require the entire 300 GB of space on its own.

Black Ops 6 is releasing on PC and console platforms like Xbox, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Xbox Showcase event also confirmed that the game will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, making it the first CoD title to be featured on Game Pass.

You might be interested in: Black Ops 6 Zombies all details revealed in Xbox Showcase 2024

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: