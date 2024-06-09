Call of Duty Black Ops 6: Release date, platforms, editions, and more

Black Ops 6 is the next major installment in the Call of Duty series. Treyarch, the main studio behind the shooter, has been working on this game since 2020 and is now all set to release it in a couple of months. Despite all the hype surrounding this shooter, the developers kept fans in the dark, giving them only a few sneak peeks into the content they could expect.

Recently, in the Black Ops 6 Direct event in Xbox Games Showcase, Call of Duty finally lifted the curtain, unveiling the title and giving fans a direct look at what the upcoming game will offer. They provided gameplay footage, the release date, information about this title's beta, and so much more.

This article takes a closer look at everything that you need to know about BO6 before it is released.

Black Ops 6 release date and Multiplayer beta

Black Ops 6 will be released on October 25, 2024. However, before its launch, several Multiplayer beta test phases (open and closed) will take place.

During this limited-time test phase, players can get their hands on the game and try out its gameplay mechanics, maps, weapons, and more for free. Unlike the previous Call of Duty multiplayer betas, which were released in phases for all the different platforms, with PlayStation getting early access privileges, the BO6 open beta will go live simultaneously for all platforms.

All supported platforms for Black Ops 6

Black Ops 6 will be officially supported on last-gen as well as current-gen consoles, along with Windows PCs. This means the game is natively supported on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Battle.net, Steam, and Microsoft Store. It will be a cross-gen as well as cross-platform title, which suggests that players from on platforms can play together in the same lobby at the same time.

Moreover, PC and Xbox users will be delighted to know that the game will be available on the Xbox and PC Game Pass on the day of its launch. As long as users have an active subscription to Game Pass, they will get to access this title and all its modes and features on Day 1.

All Black Ops 6 editions and pre-order bonuses

Black Ops 6 will be launching in three different editions — Standard, Vault, and Cross-Gen bundle.

All Black Ops 6 game editions explored (Image via Activision)

Here's everything that's included in all the different BO6 editions, their prices, and pre-order bonuses:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Full game

Open Beta Early Access (pre-order bonus)

Woods Operator Pack (pre-order bonus)

Cross-gen Bundle ($69.99)

Full game

Open Beta Early Access (pre-order bonus)

Woods Operator Pack (pre-order bonus)

Vault Edition ($99.99)

Full game

Open Beta Early Access (pre-order bonus)

Woods Operator Pack (pre-order bonus)

Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack

Mastercraft Collection

BlackCell (1 Season)

GobbleGum Pack for Zombies

Cross-Gen bundle

The Cross-Gen bundle is similar to the Standard Edition in terms of content, but it allows you to play the same copy can be played across last and current-gen consoles. Gamers need not buy two different versions of the same game if they are on two different generations of consoles of the same platform.

For instance, the Cross-Gen bundle bought for PlayStation will work with PS4 and PS5. Similarly, if you buy the edition for the Xbox, it will work for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

All game modes and maps coming to Black Ops 6 at launch

Black Ops 6 will have three main game modes at release — Multiplayer, Zombies, and Campaign. As for the Multiplayer, players can expect all the common game modes in the series, such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Free-for-All, Search & Destroy, and more.

Black Ops 6 game modes and maps discussed (Image via Activision)

These modes can be played across a total of 16 different maps. However, these have yet to be disclosed, and only eight of them have turned up online in the form of leaks. They are as follows:

Radar

Island

Pillage

Canals

CMD

Firing Range

Grind

Veiled

12 of the 16 maps will be core (6v6) and the other four will be Strike Maps, which can be played in either 2v2 or 6v6.

As for the Zombies mode, it will be a round-based PvE mode where players must survive against waves of zombies while completing objectives. When it comes to the maps for this mode, only two of them have been leaked so far, and they are codenamed the following:

Quartz

Garnet

All characters returning in Black Ops 6

So far, only two characters, Frank Woods and Russell Adler, have been confirmed as returning to the franchise through the Black Ops 6 campaign. It's also worth noting the title will see a new character whose name is yet to be revealed.

When it comes to characters like Alex Mason or Jason Hudson, they haven't been mentioned yet and are probably not returning.

Russell Adler to return in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The Black Ops series isn't all about the Campaign and is also known for its cast of charismatic characters in the Zombies mode. Familiar faces from previous titles in the series like Grigori Weaver, Elizabeth Grey, and Mackenzie Carver, will also be returning to the game.

All weapons coming to Black Ops 6 at launch

Black Ops 6 will be bringing with it a fresh set of arsenal. But don't expect anything futuristic or out of the box. Based on the details we have received so far, the game is going to be based in the 1990s during the Gulf War, and hence; the weapons are inspired from that period.

Weapons in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The following is the list of all the weapons that will be available in BO6 at launch:

Assault Rifles:

Kastov 74 (AK-74)

FTAC Light (AR-18)

Krig C (CETME Model L)

M16 (M16A2)

M4-S (Colt Model 723)

R-2 (RM2)

SA87 (L85A1)

SR-8 (SAR-80)

VAP 9 (AS Val)

Submachine Guns

AMR9 (Colt Model 635)

FMG9 (PP-90)

Kastov-M (Gepard PDW)

Lachmann Sub (MP5)

MD-97L (IMBEL MD1)

Raptor-9 (FAMAE SAF)

VAP 2 (SR-2 Veresk)

VAP 3 (SR3 VIKHR)

VCAR (Grendel R31)

Marksman Rifles

CAMRS (IMI Romat)

Kastov 97 (AEK-971)

Lienna 550 (SG-550)

MK-18 (M16 Mk12 SPR)

Tempus Torrent (SR-25)

VAP-M (VSS Vintore)

Battle Rifles

C58 (CETME Model C)

Kastov 73 (AEK-973)

Lienna 57 (SG 542)

TAQ-F (FAL)

Sniper Rifles

Kastov-M (Dragunov)

LW3 - Tundra (L96A1)

Ratio-H (PGM Hecate II)

Ratio-P (PGM Ultima Ratio)

Light Machine Guns

IP 545 (PU-21)

LRC-308 (AR-10)

SAW-H (KSP-58)

SAW-L (KSP-58D)

Shotguns

M500 (Mossberg 500)

OCP500 (Bullpop Mossberg 500)

Olympia (Rottweil Skeet Olympia 72)

Roku 360 (USAS 12)

Super Short (Remington 11)

Pistols

Dianolli (Beretta M9)

GP13 Auto (Stretchkin APS)

Lach-30 (Grendel P30)

Lach-45 (USP-45)

Lach-9 (ISP-9)

Sykov (Makarov)

TAQ Handheld (Five-Seven)

Launchers

LAW (M72)

Panzerfaust (Panzerfaust 3)

Stinger (FIM-92 Stinger)

Melee Weapons

Breaching Tool

Scout Knife

Hunting Knife

Please note that this list was compiled based on information from official sources as well as from CoD leaks. Hence, some weapons mentioned here may not make it to the final game.

That covers everything that you need to know about Black Ops 6 at the moment. If you want the latest updates on BO6, make sure to bookmark the page, as we will be updating the article with new and relevant information as soon as it is available.

