CoD Black Ops 6 will not feature 9/11 tragedy despite all rumors

Treyarch has officially confirmed that Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will not feature the 9/11 tragedy, despite earlier teasers hinting at its appearance. The developers addressed this issue during the Xbox Black Ops 6 Direct on June 9, 2024, shutting down the hype fans have built around the idea. 9/11 became one of the most highly-anticipated storylines in the game after its alleged tease during the cover art reveal.

Check out the article below for more details about the announcement.

Treyarch announces Black Ops 6 will not feature 9/11

Contrary to the earlier rumors and speculations, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will not feature 9/11.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In response to a 9/11-related question by Call of Duty streamer @ModernWarzone, Treyarch shut down the rumor that the incident would be part of the game. Furthermore, they made it clear that although they often take inspiration from reality, they are taking the tragedy seriously.

The developers also added that they are "not trying to be provocative just to be provocative."

Expand Tweet

The 9/11 speculations started during the Black Ops 6 key art reveal when fans noticed a small inscription that looked like the date of the 9/11 tragedy. The rumors were further intensified when the BO6 teaser submarine highlighted 911 in red.

While fans are frustrated about this announcement, Treyarch thinks that this decision is the best direction for the game.

Meanwhile, Treyarch has finally revealed the launch date for BO6, which is on October 25, 2024. The game will be available on PC, Xbox, and PS5. The developers also revealed plenty of new and returning features to the game during the BO6 Direct on June 9.

This covers everything you need to know about the 9/11 event. Check out more BO6 Direct articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback