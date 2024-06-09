How to play Black Ops 6 Early Access Open Beta

Players are eager to know more about the Black Ops 6 Early Access Open Beta after this title got its global reveal at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024. The showcase provided significant information about what players can expect regarding the Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies modes.

Although the date for Early Access Open Beta has not yet been disclosed, players need to follow some specific steps to enter it when it goes live.

How to access Black Ops 6 Early Access Open Beta

Black Ops 6 Digital Editions (Image via Activision)

To access and play the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta, you have two options:

Trending

Early Access Open Beta period: Pre-order any edition of Black Ops 6, which will make you eligible for the early access testing phase. You can pre-order the title right now on all platforms this title supports, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Open Beta for Everyone: This Open Beta will be available to all players, regardless of their pre-order status, on all supported platforms. However, details on how to access this and the specific dates will be announced soon.

You can choose between Digital Editions and Physical Editions for your pre-order.

Digital Editions

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Full game

Open Beta Early Access

Woods Operator Pack (pre-order bonus)

Cross-gen Bundle ($69.99)

Full game

Open Beta Early Access

Woods Operator Pack (pre-order bonus)

Vault Edition ($99.99)

Full game

Open Beta Early Access

Woods Operator Pack

Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack

Mastercraft Collection

BlackCell (1 Season)

GobbleGum Pack for Zombies

Cross-Gen bundle

Physical Editions

Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4)

PlayStation 5 (Physical Edition)

It has also been mentioned that the minimum Open Beta duration will be two days.

The title will be available on the Xbox and PC Game Pass on its release date, October 25, 2024. Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate users will receive the Cross-Gen variant, while PC users subscribed to this service will get the Standard Edition.

What are the pre-order benefits for Black Ops 6?

Players can receive pre-order benefits only on the Digital Editions and select Game Pass Plans like the Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass PC, and Game Pass Console.

One benefit of pre-ordering is you gain early access to the Open Beta. Another is the Woods Operator Pack, which can be redeemed instantly in Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile. This bundle consists of three different skins:

Classic Woods Operator Skin

Zombie Woods Operator Skin

Numbers Woods Operator Skin

That covers everything that you need to know about Black Ops 6 Early Access Open Beta on your platform of choice.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: