Will Nuketown be available in Black Ops 6 at launch? Possibilities explored

With the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 edging closer every day and anticipations for the game growing stronger, one thing fans have been constantly wondering is whether the iconic Nuketown map will be available in the game at launch.

While there’s no official confirmation yet, it seems Nuketown won’t be a part of the maps that will be available in Black Ops 6 at launch, as the fan-favorite map was absent from the lineup of maps shown in the Black Ops 6 reveal event.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinion.

Is Nuketown going to be playable when Black Ops 6 launches?

Expand Tweet

Trending

Nuketown has been a staple in the Black Ops franchise since its first release in 2010, with slight variations in the map in each subsequent Black Ops game. It was a nuclear test site in the 1950s in Black Ops, with a futuristic setting in Black Ops 2 as Nuketown 25. In Black Ops 3, it was Nuk3town, pushing the futuristic setting. The map had a post-apocalyptic version in Black Ops 4.

Given its history, it’s reasonable to expect that Nuketown would appear in Black Ops 6, even if not at launch. In the case of Black Ops Cold War, Nuketown arrived 11 days after launch as Nuketown ‘84, a retro-themed variation of the map. Treyarch might follow a similar path, giving players a familiar setting soon after the game's release.

Treyarch confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will feature 16 maps at launch. These include 12 core 6v6 maps designed for traditional gameplay and four new "Strike Maps." These smaller maps support both 2v2 and 6v6 modes.

The maps that are showcased in the recent Direct provide a glimpse into the diverse settings players will explore, like an abandoned railway line, an underground mining environment, a shopping mall, a desert setting with construction materials and potential oil rig ruins, and an outdoor market like the one in MW2’s Mercado Las Almas map.

Expand Tweet

Despite the exciting lineup of new maps, Nuketown was notably absent from the official reveal. However, some hardcore fans noticed a glimpse of Nuketown on the matchmaking screen during the developer's multiplayer lobby showcase. This subtle inclusion suggests that Nuketown would indeed appear in Black Ops 6.

While Nuketown wasn’t explicitly showcased in the initial map reveals for Black Ops 6, the subtle hint in the matchmaking screen and its legacy strongly suggest it will return, potentially as a post-launch addition. Although Nuketown’s availability at launch has not always been guaranteed, fans can stay assured that Nuketown will be a part of Black Ops 6.

Check out our other Black Ops 6-related articles: