Black Ops 6 will not be playable without internet connection

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will not be playable without an internet connection even while playing the single-player campaign, according to the official Activision Support Page. That said, console players can play the campaign without premium subscriptions such as the PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass.

This is a significant shift from previous versions, where offline play was available.

You cannot play Black Ops 6 without an internet connection

The Activision Support Page highlights the requirement of a constant internet connection, which is aimed at improving the overall gaming experience for fans by minimizing storage usage and ensuring high-quality texture streaming for all the game modes.

Since players have long enjoyed the availability of offline modes, especially Zombies, this new requirement for a constant internet connection is being seen as a cause of frustration and drawback.

While some fans have been raising concerns, such as getting kicked out of the game while playing the campaign, all because of a server problem, this move aligns with an industry trend toward games being a service model. Many popular titles like Destiny 2 also constantly require internet connectivity to integrate their real-time events and updates into gameplay.

That said, Black Ops 6 remains one of the most anticipated games of the year, featuring the return of Zombies mode and loads of other new elements. BO6 will release on October 25, 2024.

