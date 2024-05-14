CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 Zombies will reportedly bring back GobbleGums

CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 Zombies is rumored to have GobbleGums later this year at launch, according to recent leaks and rumors. Players who are familiar with the GobbleGum system will be happy to know about this. This feature has been present in many previous games with the zombies mode since its first appearance almost a decade ago.

This article will mention the key details surrounding the expected return of GobbleGums in CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks, rumors, or speculations with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from developers.

GobbleGum system is rumored to come back with CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 Zombies

Popular YouTuber and CoD expert MrDalekJD shared a post several months ago while talking about expected zombies content in Call of Duty 2024.

According to MrDalekJD's post on social media platform X, the GobbleGum system is reportedly coming back with CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 Zombies.

The GobbleGum system was initially seen in 2015's Black Ops 3 by Treyarch. In simple words, GobbleGums are special unlockable and consumable items that give players certain abilities, extra bonuses, and other effects.

Speaking more about this system, each GobbleGum is color-coded based on how they are activated in the game.

According to the description given in past installments, below is a small list of all the different types of GobbleGums:

Blue GobbleGum: It is round-based

Orange GobbleGum: It is activated instantly or automatically in specific circumstances

Green GobbleGum: It is time-based

Purple GobbleGum: It is activated manually by the player

GobbleGums as seen in past Call of Duty Zombies modes (Image via Activision)

There are several other rumors as well floating online surrounding Black Ops 6 Zombies. Some of the insiders believe that it will have an integration with Warzone Mobile and the latter will reportedly get a Zombies mode going forward.

Furthermore, CoD 2024 is also expected to offer weeks of early access to its Zombies mode. Generally, Activision offers early access of the single-player campaign to players who pre-order a new Call of Duty game each year.

That said, this time the format might change while also including the Zombies experience to give players a taste of what they can expect to see at launch.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024 Black Ops 6, keep following Sportskeeda.