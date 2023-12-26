Best LMG loadout in Warzone Season 1

Warzone Season 1 is live, and the long-range meta is currently dominated by light machine guns (LMGs). With a diverse list of 11 LMGs in the game, choosing the most effective one can be challenging. However, three options stand out as the best performers in medium to long-range battles: the TAQ Eradicator, Pulemyot 762, and the RAPP H.

While all three are excellent options, this article will specifically focus on the TAQ Eradicator, which was introduced in Season 1 and has quickly gained popularity.

Best TAQ Eradicator loadout attachment in Warzone Season 1

TAQ Eradicator loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/@EyeQew)

The TAQ Eradicator stands out as one of the best weapons in Season 1, perfectly fitting with the long-range meta. When equipped with the below-mentioned attachments, the weapon improves significantly in terms of range, damage output, accuracy, and recoil control. These enhanced attributes contribute to its exceptional performance in long-range battles, providing a virtually recoil-free experience and maximizing damage potential.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: Conquer-70 Long Barrel

Conquer-70 Long Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Ammunition: 7.62x51mm High Grain Rounds

7.62x51mm High Grain Rounds Stock: Tacverte Core Stock

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L is the best muzzle attachment for long-range builds, enhancing bullet velocity, recoil control, and damage range while also concealing gunshots to keep you off the enemy radar.

The Conquer-70 Long Barrel is specifically designed for long-range precision, boosting bullet velocity, damage range, accuracy, and minimizing aiming idle sway.

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip is a comfortable foregrip, ensuring stability and accuracy through improved gun kick control, aiming idle sway, horizontal recoil control, and firing aim stability.

The 7.62x51mm High Grain Rounds ammunition further extends the weapon's range by enhancing bullet velocity and damage range.

Finally, the Tacverte Core Stock provides the necessary attribute boost to make the weapon recoil-free and stable, enhancing gun kick control, firing aim stability, and recoil management.

Best TAQ Eradicator class setup in Warzone Season 1

TAQ Eradicator class setup (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the perks and equipment that can be used with the best LMG loadout in Warzone.

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: Double Time (Increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time)

(Increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time) Perk Slot 2: Sleight of Hand (Reload faster)

(Reload faster) Perk Slot 3: Tempered (Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three)

(Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three) Perk Slot 4: Birdseye (UAVs scan faster and show the heading of the enemy for your squad, also detects ghosted players)

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

Best secondary to TAQ Eradicator in Warzone Season 1

The WSP Swarm is an excellent secondary weapon to complement the TAQ Eradicator, and it is currently dominating the close-range meta. Given the TAQ Eradicator's effectiveness at medium to long ranges, the WSP Swarm is best at tackling enemies in close quarters.

