Field Upgrades are special temporary abilities in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MW3 Zombies). There are currently six options available: Energy Mines, Frenzied Guard, Healing Aura, Frost Blast, Aether Shroud, and Tesla Storm. While the first is unlocked by default, the other five become available as you level up your account.

Each Field Upgrade offers effectiveness in specific battle scenarios. This article will provide detailed information about the best Field Upgrade and which one is the best to use when playing solo or with a squad in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Best Field Upgrades in MW3 Zombies explored

Best Field Upgrade combination in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Selecting the best Field Upgrade from the six options available in Modern Warfare, 3 Zombies is determined by your play style. In a squad, diversity is important; thus, each member should have a different Field Upgrade to handle varied scenarios efficiently.

For engaging with formidable bosses like Orcus, Gorm'gant, and Greylorm, a combination of Healing Aura, Frenzied Guard, and Tesla Strom works best. Healing Aura not only heals you and your squad but also revives knocked players into the last stand.

The Frenzied Guard will attract all the surrounding zombies to the player who activates it, letting the other teammates fully focus on the boss. Additionally, Tesla Strom assists in handling surrounding zombies since it stuns and damages them, enabling the squad to concentrate on the boss encounter.

For solo players, Aether Shroud is a great option. This Field Upgrade grants temporary invisibility, providing crucial moments to reload or apply armor plates when surrounded by hordes of zombies. It offers a vital escape option when navigating medium or high-threat zones alone.

Additionally, the Energy Mine is also effective when surrounded by zombies, instantly eliminating them upon activation. However, it is best suited for the low and medium-threat zones and is not very effective for the high-threat zone.

Types of Field Upgrades in MW3 Zombies and how to unlock them

Energy Mine Field Upgrade in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Here is the list of all the FIeld Upgrades and how you can unlock them:

1) Energy Mine - Unlocked by default

The Energy Mine spawns an explosive, dealing massive damage to enemies when activated. This field upgrade has a medium recharge period.

2) Frenzied Guard - Unlocks at level 9

The Frenzied Guard, when activated, repairs armor to full and attracts all enemies in the area to target you for 10 seconds. Additionally, each enemy kill repairs armor during the time. This field upgrade has a slow recharge period.

3) Healing Aura - Unlocks at level 19

The Healing Aura heals you and your squad immediately and additionally revives knocked players into the last stand. This field upgrade has a slow recharge period.

4) Frost Blast - Unlocks at level 29

The Frost Blast helps to damage enemies with the first blast and also slows down those who enter the area of effect. This field upgrade has a medium recharge period.

5) Aether Shroud - Unlocks at level 39

The Aether Shroud makes you invisible to zombies for 10 seconds. This field upgrade has a medium recharge period.

6) Tesla Storm - Unlocks at level 50

The Tesla Storm enables you to connect a chain of lightning with your squad, stunning and damaging normal enemies within the connected area. This field upgrade has a slow recharge period.

Check out MW3 Zombies-related articles from Sportskeeda:

What is a Warlord in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies || Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 2 || How to complete Outlast contract in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies || How to kill Stormcaller in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies