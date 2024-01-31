Do Store Bundles affect matchmaking in Modern Warfare 3?

Store Bundles have been in Modern Warfare 3 since day one. These bundles often come with unique Operator skins, weapon blueprints, and other cosmetics. However, it has long been discussed in the community if equipping these items from bundles affects matchmaking, providing players with easier lobbies in-game and thus giving them an edge.

This pay-to-win discussion isn't at all rare in online communities. Fortunately, Call of Duty recently released a blog post explaining their matchmaking process. Consequently, they also answered this question.

Are Store Bundles in Modern Warfare 3 pay-to-win?

No, Store Bundles do not have any effect on matchmaking in Modern Warfare 3. The recent CoD blog post titled "Call of Duty update: An inside look at matchmaking," dated January 29, 2024, answered the question directly:

"Money spent does not in any way, shape or form, factor into matchmaking"

This busted all the myths surrounding the discussions that suggested purchasing Store Bundles or items such as Battle Pass or Blackcell Battle Pass provides the buyer an advantage in-game. Moreover, doing so on Call of Duty's part would go against their commitment to fair play.

Having said that, it is worth noting here that these Store Bundles come with cosmetic items that change the appearance of the character or the weapon they are using. They also contain items such as special Loading Screens or Calling Cards, but they are useless in-game.

Hence, it can be concluded that purchasing content in Modern Warfare 3 will not provide the buyer with any unfair advantage over others.

The origins of the rumors can be traced back to the original Warzone, where certain skins, like the infamous Roze Operator skin, would make the player difficult to spot.

Even recently, Merlin, the Dog Companion that was part of the Blackcell Battle Pass of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, was highly criticized as a pay-to-win addition as it would notify the user of concealed enemies in the vicinity.

Similarly, the Gaia Operator Skin in MW3 and Warzone received backlash as it hindered opponents from spotting the user amidst grasses or bushes.

Citing all these instances of concern, the community put forward the notion that Store Bundles have an impact on matchmaking. However, as mentioned earlier, Call of Duty has officially cleared the air surrounding these rumors.

That covers everything about Store Bundles and their impact on matchmaking in Modern Warfare 3.