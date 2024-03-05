How to unlock Soulrender in MW3 and Warzone

Fans of melee weapons will find Season 2 Reloaded exciting, as it will finally bring the Soulrender in MW3 and Warzone. It's a sword-like deadly melee weapon that offers slashing attacks. The weapon will come with the Omnigenesis weapon camo during the Season 2 Reloaded launch on March 6. The new update boasts a plethora of content for players to explore and dive into.

For those who want to be the first to get their hands on the new melee weapon, we've got you covered. Here's how you can unlock the Soulrender in MW3 and Warzone.

How to get the Soulrender in MW3 and Warzone

According to the Call of Duty blog for Season 2 Reloaded, the Soulrender in MW3 and Warzone can be unlocked via Season 2 Battle Pass challenges. The set of challenges has not been revealed yet, but it will be available once the update goes live on March 6.

Previous weapons like the HRM-9 SMG were unlocked through the same method in Season 1 Reloaded.

Meanwhile, the Omnigenesis weapon camo for the Soulrender in MW3 and Warzone can be obtained by completing a specific in-game challenge. This challenge will also be revealed during the Season 2 Reloaded launch.

How to use the Soulrender in MW3 and Warzone

Aside from the unlock details, Activision also revealed the general mechanics of using the Soulrender in the game.

The weapon description reads:

"The Soulrender offers rapid slashing attacks via the Aim button alongside its heavier primary attack; hold the Fire button to prepare the heavy slash and release in time to down your foe with a devastating hit. Combo the two attack styles together for maximum damage."

You can use the weapon to experiment with different builds and loadouts.

Aside from the Soulrender, Season 2 Reloaded will also bring the SOA Subverter, which will be a new addition to the mid-range rifle lineup in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

