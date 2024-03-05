As part of the Season 2 Reloaded update, the game is introducing a new Warlord named Keres. In the game, Warlords are like final bosses who possess special powers and can sometimes be more difficult to eliminate than regular ones. While some players may look for ways to defeat them, they must first be able to locate them on the map.

This article provides a walkthrough of where players can find the new Warlord in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Where can I find Keres Warlord in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

You can find Keres in the Killhouse at Orlov Military Base, according to the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Zombies blog. With numerous layers of protection, including turrets, traps, snipers, poison gas grenades, and soldiers, the base is well fortified.

Those who attempt to breach its walls need to be extremely cautious and well-prepared. Her stronghold and proof of her tactical prowess is the Killhouse at Orlov Military Base.

Keres's arsenal in the Killhouse is not limited to traditional weapons. Her apparent proficiency with chemical warfare is demonstrated by the release of a novel gas compound that interferes with thermal weapon sights and sensors, posing a deadly threat to potential attackers.

Keres presents a difficult challenge. The first challenge is negotiating the perilous Killhouse terrain and getting past its defenses, which calls for cunning, cooperation, and expertise. Gas masks are necessary for survival as Keres' poisonous fumes could cover passersby in a lethal mist.

According to the new blog, Keres is a dangerous and elusive chemical warfare specialist who is veiled in danger and mystery; she is not just another warlord. Not much is known about her background or intentions. Rumors are circulating that she is skilled in creating and utilizing deadly chemical poisons.

By no means should players think that she's weak. One must approach her extremely cautiously before facing her in the Killhouse. There are no rules in the world of chemical warfare—only survival.

That concludes the whereabouts of Keres’s stronghold in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Join forces and take on her as a team if you are having trouble defeating her solo.

