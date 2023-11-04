Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 4 "Payload" walkthrough: How to complete, rewards, and more

Payload is the fourth mission in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign. It's played out from Captain Price's perspective and takes place right after the mission "Reactor." After barely surviving the gas, Price is determined to get those stolen missiles back. The mission unfolds in multiple phases, with the tides turning as things don't go as planned for Task Force 141 and their allies.

In this guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can complete the MW3 campaign mission 4 "Payload" easily.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 4 "Payload" objectives

Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 4 "Payload" objectives

In Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 4, "Payload," Price heads back to Urzikstan to get a hold of the stolen chemical missiles. But he is not alone this time. Farah will be accompanying Captain Price, although they fight together in only a short section of the mission.

Since this isn't an Open Combat mission, there's a little to explore. This also restricts the number of ways you can go about completing the mission. Hence, the entire mission can be broken down into the following five objectives:

Sneak through the fields into the base.

Acquire the key to the bunkers.

Reach the missile launch room.

Reach the control room on the surface.

Shut down the silo doors.

Sneak through the fields into the base

Sneaking into the base

Mission 4 "Payload" will begin with Captain Price using a Scout Drone to recon the area. Scan the entire base, starting with the bunker entrance point and ending with the warehouses. Now, the game will shift perspective, and you'll assume the role of Captain Price in first-person.

Although the game asks you to complete this section with stealth, you can go guns blazing without any consequences. However, if you are playing in Hardened or the Veteran difficulty mode, it is recommended to use stealth. If you choose to focus on stealth, it is advised to take the left flank and gain access to the base.

Take a few steps forward, and you will encounter two Konni soldiers. If you position yourself correctly, you can line up your shot to take out both of them with just one bullet. Keep moving forward and stay on the left flank. There will be more enemies on the road whom you have to take down without getting noticed by the others.

Soon, you will come across a broken wall leading you to the base. Although the bunker entrance is near this point, the key for it will be located on the other side. It will be with the enemy soldier wearing a red beret, who is inside the warehouse on the other end.

Get the keycard to access the bunkers

Getting the bunker entrance keycard

Before moving ahead to get the key, make sure to take down the Sniper on top of the control center. It is the blue building located at the center.

Use the broken buildings and vehicles as cover to reach the warehouses on the other end. Tread carefully in this location and make sure to single the enemies out before eliminating them.

Do not assume that enemies from far away can't spot you if you are in the open. If you can see them, they can see you as well. Take advantage of the tall grass and the walls to stay hidden. Frequently use the Scout Drone to scan the area and locate enemies in the vicinity.

Reach the warehouse marked with the number 3 to find the soldier wearing a red beret. Eliminate him and collect the keycard. If you are having trouble finding this warehouse, it is the one nearest to the control room. Now, simply get to the bunker entrance point to complete this section.

Regroup with Farah and reach the missile launch room

Getting back with Farah

Once inside, drop to the lower levels by rappeling down. As soon as you reach the bottom, two soldiers will try to attack you. Eliminate them and move forward. Now, you will find yourself trapped as the enemies lock all the doors on you and trap you inside. Fortunately for you, Farah will show up and enter the guard room to eliminate the soldiers and make way for you.

In the next room, you can refill your ammunition and throwables. Continue moving forward and follow Farah's lead. Eliminate all the Konni soldiers you come across. As you clear the underground control room, you will hear a large explosion. Keep following her, and she will lead you to the missile launch room.

Reach the control tower on the surface and close the silo doors

Farah instructing Price

Upon reaching the missile room, you will find out that Makarov intends to make use of Farah's missiles to launch attacks and blame her for terrorism. Hence, Farah and Captain Price must focus on stopping the missile from going off. She will ask you to use the console to prevent the missile from launching. Interact with the device.

Unfortunately, it is too late now to disarm it, and the only way to stop it would be to close the silo doors so that the missile never gets out of the bunker. You must now reach the surface control tower and close the doors from there. However, you have only three minutes to do so.

As soon as the timer kicks off, a door will open up with enemies outside. Eliminate all of them. Keep pushing until you come across a Juggernaut, take him out, and a few soldiers will open the door behind him to attack you. Take them down as well. Now, push through this door and ascend to the surface.

Closing the silo doors

You will face a swarm of enemies along with a Juggernaut. You must take them out within the next few minutes and use the stairs to reach the control tower. If you do not kill them, the game will not allow you to close the silo doors. Hence, make sure that the area is clear before moving ahead.

The mission will come to an end once you close the silo doors, with the cutscenes leading up to mission 5, "Deep Cover," rolling out.

Rewards for completing Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 4 "Payload"

Rewards for completing Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 4 "Payload"

Players who complete the Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 4 "Payload" will earn a Ghillie Guy Calling Card. This can be earned by playing the mission on any level of difficulty. As long as players complete it, they will get the Calling Card.

