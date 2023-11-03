Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 3 "Reactor" walkthrough: How to complete, rewards, and more

Modern Warfare 3 fans worldwide are quite excited to experience the early access campaign mode that just went live. “Reactor” is the third mission that players have to complete in order to progress through the mission. Here, players will get a clear idea about Makarov and his intentions.

You can certainly take different approaches to complete the mission in their preferred difficulty. However, you may find it difficult to find a straightforward approach. In this guide, we’ll discuss the third campaign mission of Modern Warfare 3 and how to complete it without any obstacles.

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) campaign mission “Reactor” walkthrough

Much like the previous two missions, this Modern Warfare 3 mission starts with a cutscene - Farah looks at the dead body of Dena, who was killed in the attack on Urzikstan port before sunrise by Konni soldiers, and promises to punish those enemies who did this to her. As the scene progresses, we get to see Alex. Farah tells him to inform Task Force 101 about the activities of the enemies in Urzikstan.

Makarov reunites with his Konni group and Milena. He thanks Milena for building a huge army to frame the ULF (Urzikstan Liberation Force) on the global front. We see that Andrei Nolan shoots Ivan as a punishment, and Makarov makes Andrei the new Leader of his army.

In another scene, station chief Laswell is giving information to Task Force 141 about the attack. Through the whole conversation, they get to know that Konni forces have taken a shipment of American missiles. These forces are converging on an abandoned nuclear plant in Urzikstan. Now it's time for them to find out what’s next for Makarov and his army.

The mission is divided into 2 objectives:

Destroy the Konni helicopters

Access the Reactor room

Find a firearm and destroy the Konni Helicopters

Destroying the Konni Helicopters (Image via Activision)

As soon as the task begins, four of the soldiers will use their parachutes and drop into the abandoned nuclear plant of Urzikstan in Modern Warfare 3. You’ll be playing as Captain Price. While dropping on the zone, you’ll get to see the locations of 3 Konni helicopters marked with orange smoke. Destroying those 3 helicopters is your primary objective in the first part.

You must land near any one of the warehouses near any Konni Helicopters. However, you can’t land in front of the Konni army as it’ll alert the other enemies and make it difficult for you to achieve the first part. You’ll also get access to a Recon drone to navigate the entire area and help you plan your approach accordingly.

After landing near the first Konni helicopter, you’ll find a tunnel towards your right. You can go through the tunnel and find a cruise missile. Likewise, if you look right behind the helo, you’ll find some crates. A RGL-80 will be waiting there for you. After killing all the Konni soldiers, you can either use 4 shots of RGL-80 to destroy the helo or a cruise missile to break it into pieces.

Furthermore, if you go towards your south-east, you’ll find the second Konni helicopter. You can go inside the warehouse near it to collect C4, RPG-7, and Ascender and go for the blast. Once the second helo has been blasted, go towards your left on the east side and again search for a nearby warehouse. However, you can use a nearby ATV on the second helicopter site. Following the destruction of the second helo, you can find flammable canisters, Molotov, etc.

After killing a bunch of enemies and destroying an enemy helicopter, you can use one flammable canister followed by a missile of RPG-7. You can also take another approach by using two C4s to finish the helo.

Accessing the reactor room

Accessing the reactor room in MW3 (Image via Activision)

After destroying three Konni helicopters in Modern Warfare 3, you can head to the reactor to get access to it. You can also use the ATV near the third helo site and rush towards the reactor room. You will find an Incendiary MTZ Interceptor sniper rifle near a crate at the entrance to the room. After killing a couple of enemies, head toward the elevator, which will take you inside the room.

You’ll be informed that the Konni group has found out about the explosions, and they’ve made a secondary extraction plan to extract the canisters from the reactor. You must kill the incoming Konnie soldiers and make your way to the top of the building. Eventually, you’ll fail to stop the extraction of the canisters and get stuck inside the reactor.

You must continue killing the Konnie soldiers until the three other members of your team send a rope for you to grab. At the final stage, you have to use the Ascender gadget to get out of the reactor. In the last sequence, we go to a cutscene where Captain Price faints while speaking with his teammates, and Gaz calls for a medevac. Later on, Price regains consciousness and assures everyone that he’s alright.

Reactor mission completion rewards in Modern Warfare 3(MW3)

All rewards in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 3, "Reactor" (Image via Activision)

Players worldwide will be able to equip the Corso operator post-completion of the 3rd mission: Reactor. Just keep in mind that the rewards improve as you grind through the objectives.

