Activision recently released details about the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 Rio map in Season 1 Reloaded. The Call of Duty blog provided an in-depth view of the 6v6 map, which can cater to both long-range and close-quarter fights. Rio is among the three new maps to be released in Season 1 Reloaded, set to launch on January 17, 2024.

The new map adopts the vibrant upscale market and shopping center design from Rio de Janeiro. It is divided into two main environments: the Central Mall for close-range combats and the surrounding streets for long-range fights.

Read on to find out more about the upcoming map.

How many players can play in the Modern Warfare 3 Rio map?

12 players can play in the Rio map (Image via Activision)

A total of 12 people can play in a single match on the Modern Warfare 3 Rio map, with two teams of six players competing for victory. The map is the newest addition to the classic 6v6 multiplayer format.

Modern Warfare 3 Rio map spawn points and key areas

There are five key areas in the Rio map (Image via Activision)

There are five key areas around the Modern Warfare 3 Rio map, including the Garage, Mall, Main Street, and the two spawn points that are located in the Tram Station and Cafe.

The Tram Station (North) is an open ground where most of the head-to-head battles are going to take place. Players need to be careful when treading this area of the map as it lacks cover. An important point of interest in this spawn point is the gift shop, which features a tight interior and alleyway.

Meanwhile, the Cafe (South) provides decent cover, with multiple walls and vehicles to use for concealment. It also has alleyways on the side, which connect to the Market and Garage, making the point a solid entryway to important areas on the map.

Aside from the spawn points, there are three key areas on the map that players should learn to navigate. The Mall is the main firefight location and features several access points that players can use to quickly go in or out of gunfights. It's the middle section that holds most of the objectives.

The Garage and Market are also strong points on the map, characterized by their defined platforms that can be used for gaining tactical advantages. Another key area is Main Street, which offers a flat surface and a covered walkway with objects and areas that you can climb.

The new map is set to be released on January 17, 2024, during the Season 1 Reloaded update.

