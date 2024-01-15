Renowned for its significant contributions to the Call of Duty series, Raven Software had grand ambitions for a special COD Zombies live service title that would leverage the enormous success of Treyarch's mode. The former studio was said to have been developing a stand-alone Call of Duty game. But these hopes were dashed when Activision, the parent company, decided to stop the project.

Recent revelations from former Raven Software Lead Designer Michael Gummelt, through his LinkedIn profile, shed light on two major projects the studio had in the pipeline.

Warzone's popularity led to the cancellation of the CoD Zombies live service game

Based on Treyarch's Zombie mode, Raven Software had plans to create its own Call of Duty game. Furthermore, this studio was working on reviving one of its classic IPs, which Activision also canceled.

Raven Software had even announced that it was working on a COD game that could stand alone and described it as an "ambitious live service version" of Zombies. However, after Activision canceled this project, the developer was determined to stay away from Treyarch's mode. Hence, Raven Software started working on a new project in 2019 to bring back a popular game from its history.

Unfortunately, Activision decided to put more effort into creating Warzone, the wildly popular Call of Duty battle royale game. That marked the end of this project.

Gummelt's account regarding this situation reads:

"Lead developer on a very small incubation team on two highly playable, well-developed prototypes as proof of concept for a revival of a classic Raven IP. As part of the Activision 'Press Start' initiative, which ended soon after 'Warzone' launched and was successful.”

With Raven Software recently acquired by Microsoft as part of the Activision-Blizzard King takeover, gamers may wonder if this ownership change will give the studio a new chance to fulfill its vision and start making new titles.

Fans are still optimistic, believing Raven Software will return to prominence with fresh experiences that demonstrate its inventiveness outside of the Call of Duty franchise.