Xbox executives confirm Call of Duty 2024 official launch

More details have been revealed about Call of Duty 2024, reportedly titled Black Ops Gulf War. Recently, information about the title's official launch was provided by Xbox in an internal town hall meeting. At the event, Xbox executives detailed the company's future, including plans for new releases and expansions. They also provided information about the launch of Call of Duty 2024.

The Call of Duty developers previously confirmed that the game would be released in the fall of 2024. The last few titles in the franchise were launched during this period, between October and November. Here's what we know so far, following the internet town hall meeting at Xbox.

Call of Duty 2024 Black Ops Gulf War to reportedly launch in October 2024

Call of Duty 2024 is reportedly getting an October release, according to the recent internal town hall meeting at Xbox. Microsoft Gaming CEO, Phil Spencer, said that it would be safe to assume that the new CoD title will be out in October.

There was no mention of the specific date for the release. However, considering the title was expected to launch in either October or November this year, this announcement confirms the next Black Ops game is launching in the earlier part of the window.

Aside from the Call of Duty 2024 official launch, the executives also discussed the recent layoffs in the company. Earlier this year, Microsoft fired a large chunk of its workforce following mergers and acquisitions. CoD fans were worried about the franchise's future after the layoffs, but Microsoft assured employees and the gaming community that this was a necessary move.

One of the highlights of the meeting was the discussion of the multi-device strategy where Xbox aims to expand its platform to various devices. This could potentially pave the way for the FPS title to be available on more platforms in the future, especially after the announcement of Call of Duty's Nintendo Switch release.

