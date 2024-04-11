How to unlock Allegiances camo in MW3 and Warzone?

Allegiances camo is the new reward that arrived in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone for the Week 2 challenges. This spectacularly animated weapon skin can catch any player's attention, with the logos cycling from bottom to top. Moreover, the base background moves around, making it appear more complex and unique than other animated camos.

This article looks at the unlock criteria for the Allegiances camo for MW3 and Warzone.

Animated global Allegiances weapon camo in MW3 and Warzone

Week 2 Challenges tab in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Allegiances skin is one of the more difficult rewards to obtain but not impossible. All it needs is a little bit of time and effort. If you grind the game regularly, you can easily obtain it by the end of the season. Here's a short guide you can follow to complete the game's different tasks:

Launch your game and head over to Warzone or MW3. However, you can access the multiplayer mode only if you have purchased it.

Head to the Challenges tab with the menu button on the top-right ribbon.

Head over to the Weekly Challenges tile and check out the different tasks present under MW3, Warzone, and Zombies game modes.

Once you read through it, start completing the challenges. You will need to complete a minimum of five tasks every week to gain access to the Weekly reward.

Repeat this process every week till Week 8 and claim all of the rewards.

You can mix and match different tasks as you only need to finish five challenges for the week to be marked as completed. If you have access to Activision’s multiplayer title, you can cover some items from the MW3 tab and others from the Zombies or Warzone.

The Allegiances camo will unlock once you have completed all eight weekly challenges, 40 in total. However, it's a continuous grind, so it should be fairly straightforward for the community to perform every task and covet the free rewards.

However, this is a great incentive for the player base as you can get your hands on exclusive rewards like the JAK Shadow Titan Kit from Week 1 and the JAK Jawbreaker from Week 2. Both items can help increase your performance in the game. The upcoming weeks are sure to introduce several new mods and attachments.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official X page of Call of Duty for more announcements and news. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and weapon builds.