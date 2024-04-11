Activision ban wave continues: 58,000 accounts banned across Warzone and MW3

In continuation to the recent fiasco of Activision ban waves, over 58,000 accounts were banned on April 10, 2024, across two CoD titles, MW3 and Warzone. A recently upgraded Ricochet anti-cheat system is targeting players using any third-party exploits and some cheat vendors that provoked others to use these exploits by selling them. However, due to these ban waves, many innocent players who have never used exploits are allegedly getting false bans.

Previously, 27,000 players were banned over the weekend as a part of this wave. Moreover, the company has promised to ban more cheaters. This article further discusses these ban phases.

Richochet banned over 58,000 accounts across Warzone and MW3 after the recent surge in cheaters

Following the advent of MW3 and Warzone Season 3, Activision and Ricochet anti-cheat have been actively banning several players for using cheats and various exploits in-game and live servers. The recent surge of cheaters in these titles ruined casual and competitive players' experiences. Consequently, an upgraded system of Ricochet started banning these exploiters one after another.

This fiasco started in February 2024, when the Ricochet team banned over 6000 MW3 and Warzone accounts in four days. However, some netizens complained that they allegedly got false bans and never used any exploit.

The numbers increased in April 2024, and over 58,000 accounts were banned to deal with the increased number of cheaters. Moreover, in response to these false ban claims, they replied in confidence by claiming that there were no false permanent bans since the Ricochet team thoroughly researched and banned these accounts under serious consideration. Hence, those bans were legitimate and not false.

How does Ricochet's anti-cheat works

According to the official description on the Call of Duty page, the anti-cheat system features a server-side tool that detects cheaters or any players using exploits in the live servers of MW3 or Warzone. On that basis, they undergo a serious investigation process to ban those cheaters.

Ricochet debuted in 2021 and launched a new initiative to detect cheats on the live servers. Since then, the anti-cheat system has undergone numerous updates and getting stronger by the day.

Despite using an advanced anti-cheat system, the two CoD titles (MW3 and Warzone) have kept observing a surge in the number of cheaters. Since the cheats advance by leaps and bounds, they remain undetected in Ricochet’s anti-cheat system. Therefore, hackers are still wreaking havoc in the arena with these advanced exploits.

Not only CoD, but games like Palworld, The Finals, CS2, and Apex Legends are also seeing a massive overflow in the number of hackers.

