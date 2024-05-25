Turbo Drive Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Turbo Drive Tracer Pack is now available in MW3 and Warzone. The bundle packs all the essentials which include an Operator skin, two Weapon Blueprints with tracer effects, and a host of in-game cosmetics. What makes it truly interesting is that it contains all the items one can ask for, and yet, doesn't cost a fortune.

In this brief article, we'll take a closer look at the Turbo Drive Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone, its price, all the items it comes with, and whether it is worth buying.

Price of the Turbo Drive Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone

Turbo Drive Tracer Pack price in MW3 and Warzone discussed (Image via Activision)

The Turbo Drive Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone costs 2000 CP or COD Points, which is roughly around $19 in real-world currency. To buy the bundle, simply head over to the in-game store and you will find it in the "Featured" section. If you have sufficient COD Points balance in your account, you can directly purchase the pack.

That said, if you don't have sufficient COD Points balance in your account, you will need to purchase it first. These points can be purchased using real-world currency and are available in the following preset packs:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Since the bundle costs 2000 CP, it is recommended to buy the $19.99 pack. It will get you 2000 CP and 400 additional as a bonus, totaling 2400 CP.

Alternatively, you can individually buy the $9.99, $4.99, and the $1.99 packs twice. This will give you a total of 2000 CP, which is the exact price of the bundle. However, it is advised that you get the $19.99, as you will be spending one extra dollar and receive 400 extra COD Points.

What is included in the Turbo Drive Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

Expand Tweet

The Turbo Drive Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone includes a total of eight items. Here are all the items you can find in the bundle:

" Octane " Operator Skin for Dokkaebi

" Operator Skin for Dokkaebi " Tofuspeed " Weapon Blueprint for the Striker SMG ( Tracer/Impact : High Octane Tracers)

" Weapon Blueprint for the Striker SMG ( : High Octane Tracers) " Mach Infinite " Weapon Blueprint for the TAQ-56 Assault Rifle ( Tracer/Impact : High Octane Tracers)

" Weapon Blueprint for the TAQ-56 Assault Rifle ( : High Octane Tracers) " Gotta Go Fast " Calling Card

" Calling Card " 9 and 3 " Weapon Charm

" Weapon Charm " Just Drive " Large Decal

" Large Decal " Gearshifted " Weapon Sticker

" Weapon Sticker "Revved Up" Emblem

Now that you have seen everything the bundle includes and its price, you might be wondering whether it is worth buying. To help make this decision easier, check out the section below to know whether it deserves the price tag.

Is the Turbo Drive Tracer Pack worth buying in MW3 and Warzone?

Simply put, yes, the Turbo Drive Tracer Pack is absolutely worth buying in MW3 and Warzone. It is cheaper than the premium bundles (2400 CP) and yet delivers everything one can ask for. Unlike many bundles in the game like the Underworld Anubis Tracer Pack, which costs more and delivers less, the Turbo Drive Tracer Pack stands out as a solid pick.

It includes eight items which include two Weapon Blueprints with tracer effects for the TAQ-56 and Striker, and an Operator skin, at the price of just 2000 CP. This is one of the best value packs in the game recently and is definitely worth checking out if you are into the aesthetics of it.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: