Underworld Anubis Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Underworld Anubis Tracer Pack is now available in MW3 and Warzone. It is a premium bundle that comes with all the Call of Duty essentials, which includes an Operator skin, two Weapon Blueprints with tracer effects, and more in-game items in the form of charms and stickers. As the name suggests, the pack is named after Anubis, the Egyptian God of Death, and comes in the bundle as an Operator skin, which is the highlight of this pack.

In this brief article, we'll take a closer look at the Underworld Anubis Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone, its price, all the included items, and whether it is worth buying.

Price of the Underworld Anubis Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone

Underworld Anubis Tracer Pack price in MW3 and Warzone explored (Image via Activision)

The Underworld Anubis Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone costs 2400 CP or COD Points, which is roughly around $20 in real-world currency. If you want to purchase the bundle, simply head over to your in-game store, and you'll find it in the "Featured" section of the store.

You can directly buy the bundle if you have sufficient COD Points balance in your Call of Duty account. However, if you don't, you will have to purchase COD Points first from your platforms' respective storefronts. COD Points are usually available in preset packs and they are as follows:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

If you don't have any COD Points in your account, you will have to buy the $19.99 pack, which will get you 2000 CP and 400 additional as a bonus, totaling 2400 CP, which is the price of this bundle.

What is included in the Underworld Anubis Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The Underworld Anubis Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone contains six items. All of these are themed around the Egyptian God of Death, Anubis, and carry a black and blue color tone. Here are all the items included in the pack:

" Anubis " Operator Skin for Pathfinder

" Operator Skin for Pathfinder " Ornate Hunter " Weapon Blueprint for FR 5.56 Assault Rifle (Tracer/Impact: Anubis Tracers)

" Weapon Blueprint for FR 5.56 Assault Rifle (Tracer/Impact: Anubis Tracers) " Embalmer " Weapon Blueprint for MCW 6.8 Marksman Rifle (Tracer/Impact: Anubis Tracers)

" Weapon Blueprint for MCW 6.8 Marksman Rifle (Tracer/Impact: Anubis Tracers) " The Grand Judge " Large Decal

" Large Decal " Judgement Comes " Weapon Sticker

" Weapon Sticker "Good Boy" Weapon Charm

Now that you know the price and the items of the bundle, you might be wondering whether it is worth buying. Check out the section below to know if the Anubis pack is worth your money.

Is Underworld Anubis Tracer Pack worth buying in MW3 and Warzone?

Simply put, the Underworld Anubis Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone is not worth buying. Let's start with why you wouldn't want to spend your money on the bundle.

First of all, it includes only six items for a price of 2400 CP. Since it is a premium pack, it should have come with more items and with Death Effects for the weapons at the least.

Secondly, it comes with two Blueprints - one for the MCW 6.8 and the other for the FR 5.56. Neither of these are popular guns in the game and have a very low pick rate in both Multiplayer and Battle Royale.

That said, the only reason you might consider buying this bundle is the Anubis skin for Operator Pathfinder. If you like the black/blue aesthetics of the Operator, then that alone can make the bundle worth buying for you.

Be that as it may, there are plenty of other Operator bundles in the title such as the Vibrant Vixen Pack or the D Book Was Here Pack that provide more value at the same price and are worth looking into before you drop $20 on the Anubis pack.

