Echo Endo Vibrant Vixen Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying? 

The Echo Endo Vibrant Vixen Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone is now available for purchase. Part of the Echo Endo packs, the bundle contains all that one can ask for including an Operator skin, Weapon Blueprints with Tracer Effects, Battle Pass Tier Skip Token, and a lot more. The bundle can be bought right now from the in-game stores of the two shooters.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at the Echo Endo Vibrant Vixen Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone including its price, all the items it comes with, and whether it is worth buying.

Echo Endo Vibrant Vixen Tracer Pack price in MW3 and Warzone

Price of the Echo Endo Vibrant Vixen Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Echo Endo Vibrant Vixen Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone costs 2400 CP or COD Points, which is equivalent to $19.99 in real-world currency. To buy the pack, simply head over to the in-game store of your game and if you have sufficient COD Points balance account, you can buy the bundle directly.

That said, if you don't have the required amount of CP, you'll first need to purchase them from your platform's respective storefronts. They are available in packs and are as follows:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Since the bundle costs 2400 CP, you will have to buy the $19.99 pack if you have 0 balance in your account. It will give you 2000 CP and 400 as a bonus, making it a total of 2400 CP.

What's included in Echo Endo Vibrant Vixen Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The Echo Endo Vibrant Vixen Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone consists of seven unique items. They are:

" Mikan Endo " Operator skin for Jet

" Operator skin for Jet " Fox-Bite " Weapon Blueprint for FR 5.56 Assault Rifle (Tracer Impact: VwV :3 Tracers , Death Effect: Vicious Vixen Dismemberment )

" Weapon Blueprint for FR 5.56 Assault Rifle (Tracer Impact: , Death Effect: ) " Danger Spark " Weapon Blueprint for Sidewinder Battle Rifle (Tracer Impact: VwV :3 Tracers , Death Effect: Vicious Vixen Dismemberment )

" Weapon Blueprint for Sidewinder Battle Rifle (Tracer Impact: , Death Effect: ) Battle Pass Tier Skip Token

" She's a Killer " Large Decal

" Large Decal " Peace and Love " Weapon Sticker

" Weapon Sticker "Looks Can Kill" Weapon Charm

All items in the bundle carry an orange tone including the FR 5.56, the Sidewinder, and the Operator skin. Considering the bundle comes with seven items at the price of 2400 CP, you might be wondering whether it is worth your money. Check out the section below to know whether it deserves the price tag.

Is the Echo Endo Vibrant Vixen Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

Simply put, no, the Echo Endo Vibrant Vixen Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone is not worth buying. There are several things to consider here. The weapons in the bundle aren't the best. You will get a Blueprint for the Sidewinder and the FR 5.56, both of which aren't quite popular in the game.

While the Tracer Effects can certainly spice things up a bit, they are quite stale when compared to many other packs in the game.

The only thing that might make the bundle appealing, is the Operator Skin, which certainly looks premium. Hence, if you like the Operator skin, you can consider buying the bundle.

That said, if you want a complete package, it is recommended to buy other bundles in the game that cost the same such as the D Book Was Here pack or the Codasaurus bundle.

