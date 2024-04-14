Leaked Kar98k will be from CoD Vanguard era in Warzone and MW3

The recently leaked Kar98k rifle in Warzone and MW3 will be from the CoD Vanguard era, according to a new claim made by an insider. It won't be a version returning from 2019's rebooted Modern Warfare but Vanguard instead. It's a big update, to say the least, especially for fans who liked Kar98k from Call of Duty Vanguard more than two years ago.

This article will try to reveal more details surrounding the fan-favorite rifle's return to Call of Duty with Warzone and MW3 in the next season.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks, claims, or rumors with a grain of salt unless they are officially confirmed.

Kar98k from CoD Vanguard is reportedly coming back with Warzone and MW3 Season 4

According to @CODWarfareForum on social media platform X, Kar98k in Warzone and MW3 will be a clone of the CoD Vanguard version and not the Modern Warfare 2019 version. Interestingly, this claim will raise hopes for players to witness a good overall version of the beloved marksman rifle.

During the era of the original Warzone and Vanguard, this rifle was a go-to weapon for most players. It was because of its high damage profile and easy-to-handle mechanics. It quickly became the top choice for a lot of users.

A large section of the CoD community has been asking for its return since the release of Warzone 2 in 2022. It seems like the next season will fulfill the wish of the players.

The popular rifle as seen in CoD Vanguard (Image via Activision)

Recently datamined files have suggested that Kar98k, and a few other old weapons, are set to return with Season 4 of Warzone and MW3. Moreover, two SMGs are also expected to return and are currently codenamed "kpappa50" and "pcharlie9". Similarly, several shotguns are also rumored to come back.

It will be interesting to see when the developers release an official blog confirming the return of the leaked rifle.

More weapons to try in Warzone Season 3

While the official update on Kar98k is yet to come, players can keep trying out existing options in Warzone under the ongoing seasonal update. They can choose from a variety of SMGs, sniper rifles, shotguns, LMGs, and battle rifles to dominate their opponents in online matches.

BAS-P submachine gun in Warzone (Image via Activision)

To name a few, there are some solid guns available right now in Warzone namely the STB-556, TAQ-V, BAS-P, and many more.

