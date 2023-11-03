Do you need MW2 to play Modern Warfare 3?

Modern Warfare 3 is the highly anticipated sequel to Call of Duty: MW2. Many gamers who enjoyed the latter title are curious to know if they need that game to play the upcoming one. Developers generally try to ensure their titles can be enjoyed by everyone, and it's worth checking if that's the case with Activision's latest offering.

This article delves into whether you need MW2 to play Modern Warfare 3.

Is Call of Duty: MW2 required to play Modern Warfare 3?

First and foremost, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is a standalone game. It is not a DLC (downloadable content) or an expansion pack for Modern Warfare 2. As such, you do not need it to play MW3. Each of these games is a separate entity with its own storyline, multiplayer modes, and unique features.

To get Call of Duty: MW3, you have to purchase the game separately. It is available for various platforms, including Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as computers. For PC players, you can find it on popular digital distribution platforms such as Steam. Console owners can obtain the game from online stores or get physical copies of this title from retailers.

Once you have purchased MW3, install it on your chosen platform. The installation process may differ depending on the device or game version you bought. It's worth noting that while this is a standalone game, it does offer some connections and references to its predecessor, Modern Warfare 2, in terms of story continuity and characters.

However, having played or owning MW2 is optional for playing or enjoying MW3. The game is designed to provide a complete and immersive experience.

In conclusion, you do not need Modern Warfare 2 to play Call of Duty: MW3. The Call of Duty franchise's newest entry will be released on November 10.

