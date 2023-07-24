10 greatest secrets in Call of Duty franchise that no one knows about

Most players do not know all of Call of Duty's secrets, given that the franchise was first released in 2003. It's been 20 years since Activision decided to revamp the FPS industry, and did so with style. Throughout the 30 different games released on several platforms, including PC, four console generations, and mobiles, many players must have missed out on various secrets and facts about the franchise.

This article will cover some of the lesser-known facts about the game that are equally surprising as fun, practically making them secrets as the community has forgotten about them. Players are cautioned as this article will contain spoilers about various Call of Duty campaigns.

10 of the most fascinating secrets about the Call of Duty franchise

1) Ending of Call of Duty: Ghosts

Rorke re-emerges at the end (Image via Activision)

The campaign of Call of Duty: Ghosts is considered to have the most suspenseful cliffhanger ending of the franchise. The game makes us believe that the antagonist, Rorke, dies after Merrick and Hesh escape the ocean after shooting him in the chest. After the two characters reach the shore as they think the job is done, Rorke re-emerges and drags the protagonist after knocking him down away from his teammate as the campaign ends, leaving players bewildered.

This sets up a perfect sequel for the game. However, a second part seems unlikely due to the poor sales of the title 10 years ago, which means the cliffhanger will never be uncovered.

2) Unreleased Black Ops 1 Zombies DLC

Vietnam Soldier Zombie (Image via MrDalekJD/YouTube)

Later in the life cycle of Black Ops 1, which was released in 2010, a Zombies DLC was supposed to be launched. It was centered around Vietnam with unreleased zombie models, including a Smoke Screen Zombie, Vietnamese Soldier Zombie, Martial Arts Zombie, Viet Cong Zombie, Meteor Infection Zombie, and a Zombie Ox for the bossfight.

The aforementioned files were found in 2020, 10 years after the game's initial release. The reason why Activision did not launch this DLC is still unknown.

3) Unreleased Warzone map

Overlay of the canceled map (Image via MrDalekJD/YouTube)

Ural Mountains from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was supposed to be converted into a separate Warzone map, which was never released by the developers. The same area has been used to play Outbreak and Multi-team in the game, but never for battle royale matches.

Various POIs can be seen in the leaked image, including some unknown ones such as the "Weather Station." The reason why the developers decided not to release this Black Ops Cold War map is unknown.

4) Thor's hammer in Black Ops II

Thor's hammer in the cave (Image via MrDalekJD/YouTube)

In the mission Celerium of the Call of Duty: Black Ops II campaign, once you land after wing gliding and get to the next area, the left part has a small hidden cave that you can enter. Inside, you will find Thor's hammer buried in the mud.

It cannot be accessed unless you kill all enemies in the area stealthily, after which the game gives you the option to wield it. Once you attempt to pick it up, the game simply gives the prompt, "You are not worthy."

5) Creepy voice lines in Modern Warfare 3 map - Sanctuary

Moments before the lethal explosion (Image via MrDalekJD/YouTube)

In the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer map called Sanctuary, if you go to the graveyard, you will hear creepy voice lines in certain areas. If you listen carefully, you can make out what is being said. One of the voice lines says, "Don't get too close, sweety."

These voice lines refer to the massive explosion that takes place in Paris in the campaign, which kills a family of three, including a child. In the scene, the mother is asking her daughter to not get too close to the road, right before the attack.

6) Shadow Man in Zombies Chronicles

The silhouette of the character (Image via MrDalekJD/YouTube)

In the Ascension map of Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles, an Easter Egg that was not approved by Treyarch Studios made it into the map. Near the pack-a-punch machine, if you look above through a window, you will see the silhouette of the Shadow Man, who is the antagonist of the main Zombies storyline.

As per the lore, this character should not exist, but he still somehow made it in the final version of the game.

7) Reference to Jason Blundell

The shop is named after him (Image via MrDalekJD/YouTube)

In the Zombies map Shadows of Evil, the Game Director of Black Ops III is referenced, Jason Blundell. A shop on the map is named "Blundell's," directly referencing the Game Director.

Blundell has also worked as the Executive Producer for Black Ops and Campaign Design Director for Black Ops II.

8) Ending of the Chaos storyline in Black Ops 4

The Oracle (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Chaos' story ends with a cliffhanger, so that a sequel or future DLC could continue the intense twist. In the end, The Oracle is revealed to be Medusa, who has been using the knowledge of Scala to learn everything about Earth with her final plan to open the Library of Alexandria, resulting in the world being her's.

This referenced a future Zombies DLC to continue this story, however, players have been left in the dark since 2018.

9) Unexplained gun in World at War map - Verrückt

Mounted turret underneath the map (Image via MrDalekJD/YouTube)

In the Call of Duty: World at War map Verrückt, players discovered that the fountain in the middle of the area was a mounted turret under the map. However, there was no way to get to the area legitimately without glitches.

Dataminers later found out that it was not an Easter Egg, but leftover game assets that were not used. The fountain was supposed to be a gun trap that would come out of the fountain when activated, but was cut out of the game due to unknown reasons.

10) Unknown secret in Black Ops III

The Shadows of Evil map (Image via Activision)

In the Zombies mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops III, there is a secret easter egg, that nobody has cracked, even eight years after the game's release. It is now known as the "Impossible Easter Egg" in the Shadows of Evil map as it has still not been found.

Jason Blundell, the Game Director at Treyarch Studios at the time said, "I am gonna put one Easter Egg in the game that you guys can't break and it'll be hidden in different arenas. You won't get this one."