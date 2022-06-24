How to find Pack-A-Punch on Shi No Numa in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone is already full of great surprises, from good content like new maps and cosmetics to Zombies mode. Not only will players be taking on the walking undead again, but they will also get a chance at plugging zombies with rounds on a fan favorite: Shi No Numa.

Bringing down hordes of undead on Shi No Numa probably feels like greeting an old friend for many Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies fans. It showed up in World at War, Black Ops, Black Ops III, and many others. Shi No Numa was even the site for a fun Easter Egg.

When players revisit Shi No Numa (the “Swamp of Death” in English), they will be greeted with another returning feature: the Pack-A-Punch. When players used one, their weapons could get an upgrade.

Originally, Shi No Numa never had a Pack-A-Punch, back when it first came to World at War. Now, when players take their first steps on Shi No Numa in Call of Duty: Vanguard, they will come to rely on the Pack-A-Punch. Naturally, it is best to know where to find it and how it works in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies.

The Pack-A-Punch can upgrade weapons on Shi No Numa in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

First off, locate the Pack-A-Punch on the Shi No Numa map. It is not unlocked right away, so players will have to do a bit of legwork if they want to gain access to its incredible power. To do that, they will need to unlock the way to The Dig Site.

Here is the quickest way to enter The Dig Site:

Step 1 : Kill a few zombies after you spawn into Shi No Numa. You will need credits to unlock sections and use the Pack-A-Punch, anyway.

: Kill a few zombies after you spawn into Shi No Numa. You will need credits to unlock sections and use the Pack-A-Punch, anyway. Step 2 : Clear the debris that is blocking the stairs leading down to the first floor.

: Clear the debris that is blocking the stairs leading down to the first floor. Step 3 : Keep heading straight as you come off the stairs to the gated doors.

: Keep heading straight as you come off the stairs to the gated doors. Step 4 : As you exit the Foyer, keep to the left until you get to the shed. It will be in your field of vision to the left.

: As you exit the Foyer, keep to the left until you get to the shed. It will be in your field of vision to the left. Step 5 : Unlock the door that is inside the small shed. This takes you into the Dig Site.

: Unlock the door that is inside the small shed. This takes you into the Dig Site. Step 6: After entering the Dig Site, keep to the left-hand side and follow the wall. You will come to a futuristic-looking machine glowing blue. That is the Pack-A-Punch.

When the Pack-A-Punch is first discovered at the Dig Site in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies, it will not offer any benefits. Instead, gamers will have to purchase upgrades with the points they collected from killing zombies. There are a total of three upgrades:

Level 1 : 5000 Points

: 5000 Points Level 2 : 15000 Points

: 15000 Points Level 3: 30000 Points

It is similar in function to the Pack-A-Punch in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, minus the option for installing Ammo Mods. When weapons are upgraded in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies, it usually gets increased damage, larger magazines, additional effects, and even attachments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far