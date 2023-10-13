Best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

From the previous generation, the Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti have stood out as some of the mightiest graphics cards. Therefore, they don't struggle in titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Even with the newer RTX 4080 on the block, the older options can still hold their own against some of the latest competitors and maintain their impressive performance.

Gamers have to fine-tune their settings on the 3080 and 3080 Ti GPUs to maintain 4K gaming, which was the original design intent. To maintain this resolution amidst the less-than-ideal optimization of the new Call of Duty title on PC, gamers rely more on customization than ever.

Graphics card settings combinations for the 3080 and 3080 Ti are the focus of this piece, where we'll provide a rundown of the best options.

Best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080

Before diving into gameplay, updating your Nvidia RTX 3080 drivers is vital to ensure optimal performance. Although many graphics settings in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 remain unchanged, a handful of adjustments can be made for a personalized experience.

The following settings work best for the Nvidia RTX 3080 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen Exclusive

: Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor : Your main monitor

: Your main monitor Display Adapter : Nvidia RTX 3080

: Nvidia RTX 3080 Screen Refresh Rate : Maximum

: Maximum Display Resolution : Main monitor's maximum resolution

: Main monitor's maximum resolution Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic V-Sync : Off

: Off Custom Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Nvidia Reflex Low Latenct: On

Quality

Render Resolution : 80

: 80 Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Upscaling/Sharpening : FidelityFX CAS

: FidelityFX CAS FidelityFX CAS Strength : 100

: 100 Anti-aliasing : SMAA T2X

: SMAA T2X VRAM Scale Target : 90

: 90 Variable Rate Shading : On

: On Texture Resolution : High

: High Texture Filter Anisotropic : Normal

: Normal Depth of Field : Off

: Off Detail Quality Level : High

: High Particle Resolution : Very Low

: Very Low Bullet Impacts : Off

: Off Persistent Effects : Off

: Off Shader Quality : Low

: Low On-demand Texture Streaming : Off

: Off Local Texture Streaming Quality : Normal

: Normal Shadow Quality : Normal

: Normal Screen Space Shadows : Low

: Low Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Screen Space Reflections : Off

: Off Static Reflection Quality : Low

: Low Tessellation : Off

: Off Terrain Memory : Medium

: Medium Volumetric Quality : Low

: Low Deferred Physics Quality : Off

: Off Weather Grid Volumes : Low

: Low Water Quality: Default

If you're experiencing dips in FPS or performance troubles, try reducing your VRAM Scale Target to 70 or less. Alternatively, you could switch your upscaling and sharpening options to Nvidia DLSS if using FidelityFX CAS is taxing your computer's performance.

View

Field of View (FOV): 120

120 ADS Field of View : Affected

: Affected Weapon Field of View : Your preference

: Your preference Vehicle Field of View : Your preference

: Your preference World Motion Blur : Off

: Off Weapon Motion Blur : Off

: Off Film Grain : 0

: 0 1st Person Camera Movement : Least (50%)

: Least (50%) Spectator Camera : Your preference

: Your preference Inverted Flashbang: Off

The majority of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 View settings are a matter of personal preference. Yet, it's advisable to turn off the Inverted Flashbang because the flashbangs in the game reverse colors rather than blinding white.

Best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

When comparing it to its non-Ti counterpart, the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti showcases a clear increase in power. It's quite close to the flagship RTX 3090, which helps deliver a much better experience playing Modern Warfare 3 at 4K. Gamers with this beast in their rig can easily crank up game settings to High.

You'll hardly require DLSS in the first-person shooter so long as you stick to these settings. Nevertheless, we'd recommend switching it on if you desire additional frames.

The following settings work best for the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen Exclusive

: Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor : Your main monitor

: Your main monitor Display Adapter : Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

: Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Screen Refresh Rate : Maximum

: Maximum Display Resolution : Main monitor's maximum resolution

: Main monitor's maximum resolution Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic V-Sync : Off

: Off Custom Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Nvidia Reflex Low Latenct: On

Quality

Render Resolution : 80

: 80 Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Upscaling/Sharpening : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS Preset : Balanced

: Balanced Anti-aliasing : SMAA T2X

: SMAA T2X VRAM Scale Target : 90

: 90 Variable Rate Shading : On

: On Texture Resolution : High

: High Texture Filter Anisotropic : Normal

: Normal Depth of Field : Off

: Off Detail Quality Level : High

: High Particle Resolution : Very Low

: Very Low Bullet Impacts : Off

: Off Persistent Effects : Off

: Off Shader Quality : Low

: Low On-demand Texture Streaming : Off

: Off Local Texture Streaming Quality : Normal

: Normal Shadow Quality : Normal

: Normal Screen Space Shadows : Low

: Low Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Screen Space Reflections : Off

: Off Static Reflection Quality : Low

: Low Tessellation : Off

: Off Terrain Memory : Medium

: Medium Volumetric Quality : Low

: Low Deferred Physics Quality : Off

: Off Weather Grid Volumes : Low

: Low Water Quality: Default

View

Field of View (FOV): 120

120 ADS Field of View : Affected

: Affected Weapon Field of View : Your preference

: Your preference Vehicle Field of View : Your preference

: Your preference World Motion Blur : Off

: Off Weapon Motion Blur : Off

: Off Film Grain : 0

: 0 1st Person Camera Movement : Least (50%)

: Least (50%) Spectator Camera : Your preference

: Your preference Inverted Flashbang: Off

With these settings, achieving high framerates while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 on either the RTX 3080 or 3080 Ti is possible. Even though they are somewhat dated, these GPUs remain among the most potent available. As such, one can rest assured that these cards can easily handle the latest and most challenging games with nominal drawbacks.