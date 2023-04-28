How to update your Nvidia and AMD GPU driver before playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is out now, and performance issues have plagued the game's reception. The title has gotten mostly negative reviews on Steam, and even an RTX 3090 fails to keep up. In this case, updating Nvidia and AMD GPU drivers before playing the sequel to Star Wars Fallen Order will slightly help improve the performance on your PC. Game-ready drivers optimize hardware for the exact workload of video games. Most big releases of the year receive software updates from both Team Green and Red that help optimize by reducing stutters and improving performance.

The latest Star Wars game will be updated to ensure it is best enjoyed on gaming PCs. Thus, updating drivers to get the maximum out of the GPU is crucial. This article will list the exact steps.

Updating Nvidia and AMD graphics drivers for Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a pretty simple process

All graphics card manufacturers have developed dedicated software that helps simplify the process. However, manually updating GPU drivers is also an option if gamers don't want to clog their computers with extra bloat.

Updating Nvidia graphics card drivers

Follow these steps to update the graphics card drivers for Geforce GPUs:

Step 1) Download and install Geforce Experience. Nvidia has bundled a ton of functionality into the app, including tracking all installed games, updating drivers, high-quality screen recording, photo mode, and more. Thus, we recommend that every Geforce user install the software.

Step 2) Log in to the app. Next, head to the Drivers tab, as shown above. Once an update is available, it will pop up in the top right corner. Team Green has already rolled out Game Ready Drivers for Star Wars Jedi Survivor via the latest version, 531.68.

Step 3) Hit Download and let the process complete.

Step 4) Once the download is complete, click on Express Installation to continue. Allow any permission prompts. The screen might flash several times during installation, and the process should take around 5-10 minutes, depending on your system.

Step 5) After installing the latest drivers, restart your system and launch Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Alternatively, one can head to Nvidia's official driver downloads page, scroll down to select their graphics card, and manually download and install the latest version.

Updating AMD graphics card drivers

Much like Nvidia's Geforce Experience, AMD has also introduced its Radeon Adrenalin Edition software to help simplify the process. The app also lets users track all installed games, check their playtimes, record, and stream gameplay, and manage features like Radeon Chill and Anti-Lag.

To update drivers via the software, follow these steps:

Step 1) Download and install AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition software.

Step 2) Head to the Home tab and locate the Drivers and Software section from the top right corner.

Step 3) Click on the Check for Updates button. There is no need to proceed if you are already on the latest version, 23.4.3, which contains the Game Ready Drivers for Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

However, if the software detects that you are running a lower version, click on the Download button and let the process complete.

Step 4) Once the download is complete, hit Install, and a new window will appear to show the progress and the estimated time left. The display might flash a few times during the process, which is normal.

Step 5) After installing the drivers, restart your computer and launch Star Wars Jedi Survivor to enjoy slightly better performance in the game.

Alternatively, users can also head to the official website of AMD Support, choose their exact graphics card model, and download the drivers. Team Red also has an Auto-detect tool that determines the exact GPU model and downloads the appropriate drivers.

