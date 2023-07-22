Call of Duty fixed Warzone 2 FPS issue and it's "better than ever"

Call of Duty has finally dropped a minor update addressing the ongoing FPS issues experienced by PC gamers in Warzone 2. Following the release of Season 4 Reloaded, the game encountered a strange and disruptive issue, making the game unplayable for many. Players reported extreme FPS drops, abnormally low FPS, stutters, and other performance difficulties, which substantially hampered the gameplay experience.

The title's performance has been effectively restored by the recent update release, putting it back on track. Players are now seeing higher FPS than ever before. This article will present an in-depth review of the most recent update and its considerable influence on gameplay enhancement.

Call of Duty's July 21 update fixed the FPS issue in Warzone 2

The developers have addressed Warzone 2's FPS issue by releasing a minor update on July 21, 2023. The developers have informed the community via their official Twitter handle stating, "A new update to further address PC performance issues was released this morning. We are continuing to monitor game performance".

A new update to further address PC performance issues was released this morning. We are continuing to monitor game performance.

Players' FPS have been effectively returned to their previous levels by the most recent update, and some have even reported improved performance. Given that the problem had previously rendered the game unplayable after the release of the Season 4 Reloaded update, the PC community has expressed satisfaction with this fix.

The developer even mentioned that it would further monitor the game's performance which demonstrates its commitment to providing a flawless gaming experience for the fandom.

PC performance issue listed in the CoD's official Trello board (Image via Trello)

The developer first addressed the PC performance issue with an update on July 16, but players still faced the problem. However, the most recent update has resolved the FPS issue and even boosted FPS for many gamers. Notably, the problem has yet to be moved to the "Resolved" area on the official Call of Duty Trello board, signaling that developers are working hard to further optimize performance by fixing any underlying issues affecting PC gameplay.

The issue is limited to PC players, resulting in major FPS drops and game freezing during Warzone 2 matches, greatly hindering the gameplay experience. Additional difficulties, such as game crashes and server troubles, were also reported by players. While the developer quickly recognized the issue, it took a long time to implement a fix. After a week, the developers were able to successfully deploy a patch that properly resolved the persisting FPS issue.