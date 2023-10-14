Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti is a high-performance graphics card launched to run the latest games like Modern Warfare 3 at 1440p and 4K resolutions. This GPU is faster than the green team's last-gen flagship, the RTX 3090. Moreover, it ranks among some of the most powerful pixel pushers you can buy today. This card was initially supposed to be launched with the 4080 moniker, which explains its no-compromises performance capabilities.

However, it is recommended to make a few tweaks to Modern Warfare 3's graphics settings when this game is running on the 4070 Ti to ensure an optimal experience.

The shooter can run at high framerates to grant you a competitive advantage, thanks to this high-performance 40 series GPU. The ideal settings combination to use in this game on Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti is provided below.

Ideal Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings to use on the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is plenty powerful to run Modern Warfare 3 at 4K resolutions without presenting major hiccups. The game is optimized pretty well on the PC, too. However, it's recommended to stick to 1440p for high framerates.

You can set this title's settings to the highest with a few tweaks on this card. Although Modern Warfare 3 supports upscaling technologies, gamers with a 4070 Ti won't need them.

The recommended settings for this GPU in Modern Warfare 3 are as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Ultra

Ultra Texture filter anisotropic: Ultra

Ultra Depth of field: On

On Detail quality level: Ultra

Ultra Particle resolution: Ultra

Ultra Bullet impacts: On

On Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: Ultra

Ultra On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: High

High Screen space shadows: High

High Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: Ultra

Ultra Deferred physics quality: Ultra

Ultra Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Ultra Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

The RTX 4070 Ti is plenty powerful for the most demanding games. Therefore, with a few tweaks, it's no surprise that Modern Warfare 3 runs at high framerates on it. Setups boasting this graphics card can ensure a solid experience in the latest Call of Duty games for years to come by tweaking its settings.