Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti is a high-performance graphics card launched to run the latest games like Modern Warfare 3 at 1440p and 4K resolutions. This GPU is faster than the green team's last-gen flagship, the RTX 3090. Moreover, it ranks among some of the most powerful pixel pushers you can buy today. This card was initially supposed to be launched with the 4080 moniker, which explains its no-compromises performance capabilities.
However, it is recommended to make a few tweaks to Modern Warfare 3's graphics settings when this game is running on the 4070 Ti to ensure an optimal experience.
The shooter can run at high framerates to grant you a competitive advantage, thanks to this high-performance 40 series GPU. The ideal settings combination to use in this game on Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti is provided below.
Ideal Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings to use on the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is plenty powerful to run Modern Warfare 3 at 4K resolutions without presenting major hiccups. The game is optimized pretty well on the PC, too. However, it's recommended to stick to 1440p for high framerates.
You can set this title's settings to the highest with a few tweaks on this card. Although Modern Warfare 3 supports upscaling technologies, gamers with a 4070 Ti won't need them.
The recommended settings for this GPU in Modern Warfare 3 are as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Ultra
- Texture filter anisotropic: Ultra
- Depth of field: On
- Detail quality level: Ultra
- Particle resolution: Ultra
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: Ultra
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: High
- Screen space shadows: High
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: Ultra
- Deferred physics quality: Ultra
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
The RTX 4070 Ti is plenty powerful for the most demanding games. Therefore, with a few tweaks, it's no surprise that Modern Warfare 3 runs at high framerates on it. Setups boasting this graphics card can ensure a solid experience in the latest Call of Duty games for years to come by tweaking its settings.