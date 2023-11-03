Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 6 "Passenger" walkthrough: How to complete, rewards, and more

Passenger is the sixth mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's campaign, and gives players a firsthand look at Makarov's shenanigans. It was intended to replicate the controversial "No Russian" mission from the original MW2 (2009). For those wondering, this is the same one that was teased at the end of 2022's Modern Warfare 2 campaign, where Laswell informs Price of Makarov being back on the scene.

The mission is extremely easy to complete, and is a short one at that as well. That said, in this article, we'll take a closer at the sixth mission in MW3's campaign and how you can easily complete it in no time.

If you are yet to complete the fifth mission of MW3's campaign, be sure to check out the previous one, "Deep Cover."

Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 6 "Passenger" objectives

Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 6 "Passenger" objectives explored (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 6 "Passenger" kicks off with a cutscene that follows Makarov and his allies smuggling weapons and bombs aboard Russian Flight 761 bound for Sochi, Russia.

The scene then switches to show the civilians on the plane, and changes to a first-person perspective of Samara, a former ULF soldier. Makarov's men confront her and spew details about her past and family. Righter after the scene, the infiltrator holds Samara at gunpoint and the actual mission begins.

This is a fairly short one and doesn't ask much from players. Hence, the objectives are straightforward. You must eliminate Makarov's men until the next cutscene rolls out.

Eliminate the hijackers

Eliminating the Hijacker in MW3 campaign mission 6 "Passenger" (Image via Activision)

Once the cutscene ends, you will be held at gunpoint by a hijacker. As they get up from their seats, you'll be provided with a short time window to take charge of the grave situation on air. A prompt will appear on your screen to eliminate the first intruder. Press the Melee button to execute the first hijacker; doing so will give you access to his pistol.

Unfortunately, the Air Marshalls on the plane mistake you for a terrorist and will try to shoot you. However, the situation further intensifies as Makarov's men enter the aisle to eliminate you. So, you must take them down as well. After killing them, an enemy will throw a flashbang.

As the effects of the flashbang go away, you will be punched by a hijacker and you will be captured. You now meet Makarov, who puts up a bomb vest on you to take down the plane. His plans are to show the world that it was ULF who committed the act of terrorism.

Soon, Makarov will jump off the plane with his men, and a hijacker will throw a mobile phone that controls the bomb among the panicking civilians onboard.

Unfortunately, as Samara tries to retrieve the cellphone, the civilians mistake her for a terrorist and try to stop her. This makes her unable to reach the phone and the bomb explodes mid-air, resulting in hundreds of casualties and bringing an end to the "Passenger" mission.

What happens if you don't attack the hijackers in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 6 "Passenger"?

An alternative way of completing Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 6 "Passenger" (Image via Activision)

You can complete the entire Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 6 "Passenger" without even pressing a key. When the prompt to takedown the hijacker appears in the first part of the mission, you can avoid pressing anything. In that case, the Air Marshalls and the hijackers fight amongst themselves. Finally, you get blinded by the flashbang and the rest follows as mentioned earlier.

Rewards for completing Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 6 "Passenger"

Rewards in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 6 explored (Image via Activision)

Unlike other missions in the game, there are no specific rewards for completing MW3 campaign mission 6. Being the short mission it is, it was expected of Call of Duty to not add anything as a reward.

That covers everything that there is to know about the sixth mission in MW3's campaign.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about MW3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone.