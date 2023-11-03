Modern Warfare 3 (2023) campaign ending explained: Makarov's return, MW4, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) campaign reinstated Vladimir Makarov as the new antagonist who set an evil plan in motion right after escaping prison.

His personal army, the Konni Group, managed to gather and prepare all the required items to terrorize various locations and set off cataclysmic explosives to mark Makarov’s return.

The final mission in the story leaves us with many loose threads that could hint at Activision’s next shooter title.

Modern Warfare 3 reiterated the entire storyline and showcased the antagonist to be nothing short of pure chaotic evil.

The entire story revolves around Task Force 141 (TF141) collaborating with various other operators like Farah and Laswell to put an end to Makarov’s plans and apprehend him once again.

This article will discuss the ending of Modern Warfare 3’s Trojan Horse mission and the cutscenes that follow.

Note: This article contains heavy spoilers for Modern Warfare 3 (2023) campaign. Additionally, a few aspects of the piece are speculative.

Will Modern Warfare 3’s Makarov return in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4?

Expand Tweet

Toward the climax of the Trojan Horse mission, Vladimir Makarov can be seen escaping through a tunnel on the other side of the train tracks.

This scene is significant as he hinders Soap and Price’s attempts at disabling the bomb and, in the process, eliminates Soap.

As Price gets up and you are given a single handgun to shoot the antagonist down, you fail, and Makarov escapes with just a few scratches.

Therefore, Makarov is highly likely to return in the next Modern Warfare title to continue the storyline and finish what he started.

Despite the bomb being defused by Price and Gaz, the real threat remains active and out in the Modern Warfare universe, planning his next moves.

The ending of the story mode is quite bitter as TF141 loses one of the most popular characters in the entire series.

The first cut scene showcases Captain Price, Gaz, and Ghost near the cliff of a canyon holding the urn of Soap. They say their goodbyes and perform the final rites while promising that they will carry on the mission and complete it.

Fans are then brought back to General’s Shepherd’s office, where he enters the room and then settles down in his chair, turning on the table lamp. Captain Price leans forward from a dark corner and startles the General, brandishing a silenced handgun. The conversation quickly goes sideways, and Price lands a clear shot, eliminating him.

Will Modern Warfare 4 be released?

Expand Tweet

As previously mentioned, Modern Warfare 3 campaign mode is left with an open end where Makarov manages to escape TF141 yet again and is still at large.

Activision would ideally want to close off the storyline for the Modern Warfare saga with a new title in the future.

The developers are likely already developing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4, as it takes a lot of time and effort to create a campaign experience as immersive as MW.

That said, these are mere speculations, as the publisher has not confirmed anything officially as of this writing.

When will Modern Warfare 4 be released?

Considering the trend that Activision tends to follow, Modern Warfare 4 could potentially be released in the year 2026. However, the entire timeline might change as all players are at the mercy of Activision's whim.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates about Modern Warfare 3.