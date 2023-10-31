Will there be a Modern Warfare 4 after MW3 release?

As the highly anticipated release date of Call of Duty: MW3 is set for November 10, 2023, the gaming community is further excited at the revelation that the series will continue with Modern Warfare 4. The narrative director of Infinity Ward has confirmed this intriguing development, which marks a significant shift from the original series, where the storyline ended with MW3 in 2011. However, players may still have unanswered questions and concerns about Modern Warfare 4.

In this article, we'll evaluate the information provided by the IW's narrative director and establish significant comparisons between the rebooted series and the original series, supporting the certainty that Modern Warfare 4 is on the way.

Modern Warfare 4 will be a follow-up installment of MW3

Deviating away from the original Modern Warfare trilogy, the rebooted series is paving the way for a fourth iteration, titled Modern Warfare 4.

In August 2023, Infinity Ward's Narrative Director, Brian Bloom, formally announced this exciting departure from the original series with the certainty that the story would continue beyond Modern Warfare 3.

From this information, we can assume that the next installment may already be in the development process and may have a compelling storyline and captivating twists. This news leaves fans eagerly anticipating the fourth and surely fascinating installment of the Modern Warfare rebooted series.

A comparison of the rebooted Modern Warfare series to its original version clearly suggests that the story will be continued. Notably, major events such as the deaths of Ghost and the main antagonist, General Shepherd, hold key significance.

Shepherd's betrayal in the original narrative resulted in the terrible deaths of Ghost and Roach, but he died at the hands of Soap. However, Ghost and Shepherd are still alive in Modern Warfare 2 2022.

Major Hassam Zyani was the main antagonist of MW2 2022. He wanted to seek revenge against the United States and was eventually killed by Ghost. As we approach Modern Warfare 3, the return of Makarov and the existence of General Shepherd make the plot interesting.

It also suggests that Shepherd's destiny may be sealed, while Makarov may continue to shape the story into Modern Warfare 4. With these enticing storyline pieces in place, the story looks to be on track for an exciting future.

Modern Warfare 3 will officially be released on November 10, 2023. However, players who have pre-ordered the game digitally will have exclusive early access to the game's campaign starting on November 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT.