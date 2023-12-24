Can you use Split Screen in MW3 Zombies?

Despite MW3 Zombies not featuring the split screen option initially, players can use this feature to play with friends. This is a great way to sit together in the same room and enjoy the gameplay content of the popular undead playlist. The method to enable split screen is quite straightforward, but as of writing, it seems only Xbox and PlayStation users can experience this feature.

MW3 Zombies offers both solo and squad play in the same lobby, so you can play this sandbox survival mode with friends without being in the same room. However, if you want to use the split-screen feature, you might face some visibility issues. It is also important to note that this feature can only accommodate a maximum of 2 players.

This article will highlight split screen usage for MW3 Zombies.

How to use split screen for MW3 Zombies?

Here is a short guide that you can utilize to enable split screen on your console to play MW3 Zombies.

Launch the game on your console and go to the Modern Warfare 3 tab.

Once you are on the main screen, you need to connect the second console or keyboard and mouse to the same.

If you use a controller, connect it and press the X or A button (depending on your device) to start the split screen feature.

You will need to log in with a separate Activision account for the second split screen part.

This is because two players cannot play on the same online account. So, you will need to create a new Activision account if you do not have one already.

As soon you log in, you will be able to join your friend’s party and play together.

The same is also possible if you want to jump into the multiplayer playlist. But some game modes, like Free-For-All, do not allow split screen, so it is recommended to check which playlist suits you best.

If you want to casually warm up and experience the game, you can use the split screen feature to play in a local match. This means you can host a private lobby and invite your friend to play without hassle. This is a great way to help each other learn the mechanics of the game - be it movement or gunplay.

The Modern Warfare 3 beta phases did not include the split screen feature. The developers added it after the official release and slowly integrated it for MW3 Zombies. Note that if your display device is on the smaller side, a split screen might make it difficult to spot items and survive on the infected battlefield.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out on the official Call of Duty X (formerly Twitter) account for announcements and news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.