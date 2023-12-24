How to leave squad in MW3 Zombies

Call of Duty MW3 Zombies (Modern Warfare 3 Zombies) allows you to play with a premade squad, random teammates, or solo. It is recommended that you play with friends, as completing difficult missions and fighting against stronger monsters on the infected battlefield is easier. However, you might be wondering how to leave a party, as there is no dedicated button for it on the main screen.

Fortunately, you can always leave the grounds if it gets too difficult and exfil from one of the available points. This article highlights the quickest way to leave a squad in MW3 Zombies.

How to leave a party in MW3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) presents a challenging survival scenario with a limited countdown to complete your selected objectives. You need to carry proper loadouts into the session and collect essential loot to survive in harsh conditions in the inner circles.

Here is a quick guide that you can use to get yourself out of a squad in MW3 Zombies:

Launch the game and enter into a party before starting a Zombies mode session.

Once the main screen updates and shows that you have entered the squad, you need to click on the “Friends” icon in the top right corner.

You will see a dedicated tile on the screen with the name “Your Party.” This tile provides you access to different lobby settings and a way to invite others.

In this same tile, you will also find an option to leave the squad.

Click on the button, and after a short delay, the game client will remove you from the existing party of players.

You can then freely browse through the playlist and enter a different mode with other players if you wish.

It is important to note that leaving a squad before shutting down your game is a good practice. While the scenario is rare, quitting the game without dissolving the party could cause in-game glitches when you start your next session.

Why is playing MW3 Zombies better in a squad?

The entire MW3 Zombies playlist was introduced with only a Player versus Environment (PvE) to promote teamwork, unlike Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode. All players in a session could choose to work together and help others out in the fight against unearthly monsters and different bosses.

Thus, it is beneficial to play with friends as it provides better communication and provides you with the opportunity to strategize before diving into gunfights.

The new Act 4 missions are significantly more difficult, and having someone to watch your back is crucial to completing all the required objectives. The time required to successfully close a task also goes down with clear roles for each member of the squad.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates.