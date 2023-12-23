New Modern Warfare 3 bug allows players to play PvP in the Zombies mode

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) players have reportedly encountered a new bug that can enable Player versus Player (PvP) combat in the Zombies mode. It is a huge problem as this mode was initially introduced as only for Player versus Environment (PvE) so the community can eliminate the unearthly monsters without the fear of being attacked by an enemy squad. However, this new bug seems to have enabled player damage.

This anomaly was spotted in a short clip uploaded on Twitter (X) by @WilsonatorYT but did not exactly showcase a trigger event. This could be a game-breaking error and drive a percentage of the player base away from the popular zombie mode.

The presence of PvP in this playlist would make it similar to Modern Warfare 2’s Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), where the entire map had to fight for survival and compete with enemy squads.

Let us take a look at the new Modern Warfare 3 bug that has enabled PvP in Zombies.

Disclaimer: The bug in question cannot be confirmed. As of this writing, the only reported occurrence is the clip embedded in this article.

What is the new PvP bug in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

The original video that surfaced on the internet shows that the player could shoot down the vehicle of another operator and subsequently damage the enemy player as well. It is easily one of the most unnatural things that can occur in MW3’s zombie mode playlist, as it was specifically released to provide a teamplay experience and defeat various monsters.

If this bug persists in the system, there is a chance that aggressive players will prey on others and steal loot. However, the developers have yet to officially announce the root cause of this newfound problem. It seems that the vehicle mechanics in the game might have malfunctioned, which caused the driver to take incoming damage from another player.

Unfortunately, this cannot be confirmed and remains speculative based on the Modern Warfare 3 clip that was uploaded to the social media platform. The devs would likely release a quick update to fix this in-game bug and create a balanced playing field for the entire player base.

Enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty Twitter (X) page for announcements and news.