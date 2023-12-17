Finding Wall Buy locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is essential to your survival. A returning feature in the Zombies mode, Wall Buy allows you to purchase weapons in the game. While its goods are pricier than Mystery Box, you are often guaranteed the weapon it advertises.

Because Wall Buy provides valuable weapons in the game, it is important to know how to find them. When you look at the map, they don't really seem to pop out on the get-go. Here's how you can locate these spots and get a significant advantage in the game.

How to find all Wall Buy locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

There are plenty of Wall Buy locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, which are randomly scattered throughout the map. Fortunately, these locations are fixed, and you can always check them if you need a specific weapon.

Wall Buy locations in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

When you go to maps, Wall Buys may appear as white squares distributed in the area. However, upon zooming in, you can see each Wall Buy location marked as a small handgun. Each of these locations provides a weapon that you can purchase, ranging from Uncommon to Rare. You can check the image above for reference.

Wall Buy locations in the outer portion of the maps most likely contain Uncommon or Rare weapons that you can purchase for a cheap price. These weapons usually cost 1,000-2,000 Essence. As you go toward the center of the map, you will find that Wall Buys contain more valuable and rare weapons that are more powerful but carry a steeper price. With this, it is important to accumulate more Essence before heading toward these locations on the map.

While players have varying preferences when it comes to weapons, there are some regions in the map that can be considered great Wall Buy spots. At the top of the map in the Popov Power region, you will find six different Wall Buy locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, providing more options to customize your arsenal. It's also particularly useful for Daily and Story Missions.

Another great Wall Buy location is at the bottom left of the map which contains plenty of spots to shop weapons around.

This wraps up our Wall Buy locations guide in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Check this article for more Modern Warfare 3 guides.