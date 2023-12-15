Modern Warfare 3 Zombies December 14 patch notes: Dead Signal changes, Aether Extraction issue fix, and more

Call of Duty's first major update after the Season 1 launch is here, and Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has gone through a plethora of changes. The new patch has made some major adjustments in this mode's Act 4 mission, Dead Signal. Furthermore, players have been facing some issues while fighting the Greylorm in MW3 Zombies.
Other major bug fixes are part of this update as well. It also contains a fix for a PC-specific crash that some players managed to circumvent in Season 1. Read on to learn about all the changes made to the Zombies mode in Modern Warfare 3.
Modern Warfare 3 Zombies December 14 patch notes
Here are all the changes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies December 14 update:
MISSIONS
Act 4: Dead Signal in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies
- Adjustments to the Escape: Defeat Gorm'gant step of the Dead Signal mission.
- Light Armored Zombies enemy types have been added during this step to provide a source of Armor for players.
GAMEPLAY
Contracts
- Aether Extraction
- Addressed an issue that would eliminate players who attempted to overload an 'Aether Extractor' as the contract's time runs out.
ENEMIES
Zombies
- Aether Worm: Greylorm
- Addressed an issue that allowed Greylorm to instantly die when spawned.
- Addressed an issue where getting eaten by Greylorm and grabbed by a Mimic at the same time could cause players to get pushed under the map.
UIX
Weapons
- Addressed an issue that displayed incorrect Bruen MK9 attachment unlock descriptions in the After Action Report.
STABILITY
- Resolved a PC specific crash players encountered at the start of Season 1.
- This fix was released on Monday, December 11.
- Added various crash and stability fixes.
Modern Warfare 3 global changes
These changes have been applied to both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. However, some of these alterations are not for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode, as they involve PvP content. Here are all the global changes made with this patch:
STABILITY & PERFORMANCE
- Addressed an issue experienced by some players that caused items previously unlocked to become unavailable to equip.
CUSTOMIZATION
- Crimson Fate and Carbon Fate Laser Attachment Skins will no longer appear as default Skins when equipped to Shotguns.
- Players who purchased the GG EZ Weapon Vault Bundle will now be able to use customizations on the Houndeye Integrated Optic Attachment.
- Animated Emblems are now properly rewarded upon reaching Prestige Levels 1-5.
- Note: In the coming days, we’ll retroactively grant these items to players who met the requirements prior to today’s fix.
- The Stormender's Priceless and Interstellar reward Emblems will now display the correct Emblem art.
That is everything there is to know about the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies update on December 14. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates regarding MW3.