Modern Warfare 3 Zombies December 14 patch notes: Dead Signal changes, Aether Extraction issue fix, and more

Call of Duty's first major update after the Season 1 launch is here, and Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has gone through a plethora of changes. The new patch has made some major adjustments in this mode's Act 4 mission, Dead Signal. Furthermore, players have been facing some issues while fighting the Greylorm in MW3 Zombies.

Other major bug fixes are part of this update as well. It also contains a fix for a PC-specific crash that some players managed to circumvent in Season 1. Read on to learn about all the changes made to the Zombies mode in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies December 14 patch notes

Here are all the changes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies December 14 update:

MISSIONS

Act 4: Dead Signal in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Adjustments to the Escape: Defeat Gorm'gant step of the Dead Signal mission.

Light Armored Zombies enemy types have been added during this step to provide a source of Armor for players.

GAMEPLAY

Contracts

Aether Extraction

Addressed an issue that would eliminate players who attempted to overload an 'Aether Extractor' as the contract's time runs out.

ENEMIES

Zombies

Aether Worm: Greylorm

Addressed an issue that allowed Greylorm to instantly die when spawned.

Addressed an issue where getting eaten by Greylorm and grabbed by a Mimic at the same time could cause players to get pushed under the map.

UIX

Weapons

Addressed an issue that displayed incorrect Bruen MK9 attachment unlock descriptions in the After Action Report.

STABILITY

Resolved a PC specific crash players encountered at the start of Season 1.

This fix was released on Monday, December 11.

Added various crash and stability fixes.

Modern Warfare 3 global changes

These changes have been applied to both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. However, some of these alterations are not for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode, as they involve PvP content. Here are all the global changes made with this patch:

STABILITY & PERFORMANCE

Addressed an issue experienced by some players that caused items previously unlocked to become unavailable to equip.

CUSTOMIZATION

Crimson Fate and Carbon Fate Laser Attachment Skins will no longer appear as default Skins when equipped to Shotguns.

Players who purchased the GG EZ Weapon Vault Bundle will now be able to use customizations on the Houndeye Integrated Optic Attachment.

Animated Emblems are now properly rewarded upon reaching Prestige Levels 1-5.

Note: In the coming days, we’ll retroactively grant these items to players who met the requirements prior to today’s fix.

The Stormender's Priceless and Interstellar reward Emblems will now display the correct Emblem art.

That is everything there is to know about the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies update on December 14.