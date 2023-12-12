How to get Dog Bone Schematic in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies features a lot of unlockable gameplay content that you can secure, like the Dog Boge Schematic. The new Season 1 update introduced a lot of new items that you can get in the zombie mode but also raised the difficulty associated with collecting all the rewards.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) provides an immersive survival gameplay experience in a dystopian Urzikstan map that is filled with different types of monsters. Among these, there are boss monsters that you need to eliminate on the map to secure special-grade items and use them to unlock legendary items.

This article will highlight the best way to unlock Dog Bone Schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to unlock Dog Bone Schematic in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Expand Tweet

Here is a quick guide to acquiring the Dog Bone Schematics in Modern Warfare 3 without encountering any hiccups.

Launch your game and head over to the zombie mode.

Select your preferred gear and weapons and click Ready to enter a fresh session.

You will need to have cleared through the entire Act 4 mission list.

After completing all the tiers in Act 4, you need to enter through the portal and complete the objectives listed on your screen.

Once that is done, you will need to fight against an Aether Worm boss monster and eliminate it.

You need to navigate to the portal from which the boss spawned after defeating it and collect a Legendary Journal dropped in the vicinity.

After that, you need to get back to Urzikstan and acquire a Dog Collar from one of the Doghouses present on the map.

You will need to place a Molotov inside the Doghouse inventory to make it explode. You will need to kill the Hellhound and obtain the collar.

You need to equip Brain Rot with your weapon and enter an Aether Nest. After you get inside, shoot the yellow cysts once, and then you need to interact with them. These spores will drop the next item, called the Pill Bottle.

The next step that you need to follow is gathering Dead Wire. You will need to equip Dead Wire with your weapon and shoot a Harvester Orb. Once it turns yellow, you need to destroy it and pick up the Surveillance Camera dropped from the orb.

You can then enter the Redeploy Rift, navigate to three of the aerial rifts, and complete the Bounty Contracts to turn the three collected items into Legendary grade.

After this, you need to visit the tornado brewing near the Red Circle boundary and put one Legendary item on the respective ammo mod pedestals.

Once you place the items correctly, a Mega Abomination will emerge from a large portal near you.

The boss will then drop an Aether Sigil, and you need to pick it up and place it on the portal that spawned it.

You then have to venture into a level 4 arena and complete contracts by gathering Bunnies that spawn on the map. You can find these bunnies by following the laughing sounds they make.

Completing these contracts provides you with an Elder Sigil. With this new item, you will need to re-enter the portal and complete the Bunny contracts again.

When completing the new contracts, you will be able to get schematics as rewards.

Expand Tweet

Note that these are extremely difficult and tenuous missions. So, it is best to form a squad and then start doing this lengthy expedition with fully kitted loadouts and Pack-a-Punched Modern Warfare 3 weapons.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Modern Warfare 3 updates and guides.