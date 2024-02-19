BP50 zero recoil loadout is meta in Warzone Season 2

A meta BP50 zero recoil is making the rounds around Warzone Season 2 after it was released in the latest seasonal update. It is a powerful weapon in the Assault Rifle (AR) category and packs a heavy punch alongside a high fire rate and accuracy. This is a great choice for aggressive players as it features high agility without compromising on its effective range or damage output.

The BP50 utilizes 5.56 ammunition and can be used for both mid and long-range gunfights. However, its performance in close-quarter combat is less effective, and you would need a secondary gun from the Sub Machine Gun (SMG) or Shotgun class. However, you can build the BP50 zero recoil loadout with the correct attachments and easily take down distant enemies.

This article will highlight the best BP50 zero recoil loadout in Warzone.

Best BP50 zero recoil loadout attachments in Warzone

BP50 zero recoil build will help you beam enemy operators in medium and long ranges with ease. To achieve this, you should use the recommended attachments listed below:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: Lore-9 Heavy Barrel

Lore-9 Heavy Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Stock: MOAT-40

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor increases recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range and also makes you undetectable on the radar while firing the weapon. The Lore-9 Heavy Barrel increases bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and overall aiming stability.

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip underbarrel increases recoil gun kick and horizontal recoil control for better handling. The 45-Round extended magazine is crucial for longer battles and maintains the mobility of the BP50.

The MOAT-40 stock increases gun kick control, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, aim walking speed, and recoil control.

Best BP50 zero recoil class setup and perks

BP50 Zero Recoil build (Image via X/@zCripzi || Activision)

You will need a fitting class setup for the BP50 loadout to make the most out of its low recoil build. Here are some of the best perks and equipment to use with this new meta AR:

Perk Package

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Mountaineer

Mountaineer Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

This entire class setup is built to increase your mobility around the map as much as possible while wielding the BP50 zero recoil loadout.

Double Time and Resolute are both agility perks - the first increases tactical sprint duration, and the other provides you with a burst of speed whenever fired upon. These can help you reposition yourself and reset for gunfights.

The Mountaineer perk increases your resilience to fall damage so you can easily jump off of heights without inflicting lethal damage on yourself. The Tempered perk is another crucial survival item that allows you to fully replenish your armor with two plates instead of three.

How to unlock BP50 in Warzone?

BP50 Assault Rifle in Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

The BP50 is currently available in the B7 sector of Warzone's Season 2 Battle Pass and can be acquired without spending a single dime. All you need to do is unlock four of the sector’s rewards with tokens and use another Battle Pass token to get the latest Assault Rifle in the game.

Best secondary to BP50 in Warzone

The BP50 zero recoil build can take care of gunfights in medium and long ranges. So you should ideally equip an SMG, a Handgun, or even a Shotgun to deal with enemy operators who push up close for fast-paced battles.

