Modern Warfare 3 beta matchmaking error on PS5/PS4: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The open beta for Modern Warfare 3 has kicked off exclusively for PlayStation users. However, many gamers are experiencing an irritating matchmaking error when attempting to find matches. While such issues aren't new in the Call of Duty franchise, a permanent solution for this new one is yet to be found. Nonetheless, the community has identified a number of workarounds for it, ranging from straightforward to more complicated fixes.

This beta matchmaking error frequently appears during periods of high server traffic or maintenance. Whatever the cause, you may utilize a variety of temporary solutions to address that issue. This article will tell you how to fix the matchmaking error on both your the PS5 and PS4, ensuring a smooth experience in Modern Warfare 3's open beta.

Fixing the matchmaking error in Modern Warfare 3 open beta

You may encounter the new beta matchmaking issue at any time while searching for matches. You can, however, use the following workarounds to resolve it in the Modern Warfare 3 open beta:

1) Restart the game (Try multiple times)

While it may appear simple, this approach has proven to be helpful for many fans. However, it's important to note that performing this fix once may not be enough; try it at least three times, and the problem should be resolved.

Restarting the game establishes a new server connection, which has shown to be useful in addressing many server-related difficulties.

2) Wait for Modern Warfare 3 server to come back online

During the beta period, developers may start working on maintaining this game's server on short notice. If you try to play it during these times, you may get a matchmaking error due to server downtime.

In such cases, you should initially verify the server status by visiting Activision's official page (https://support.activision.com/onlineservices) or by seeking information on Call of Duty's social media channels.

If the servers are unavailable, be patient and wait until they come back online.

3) Check your internet connection

If you experience the matchmaking issue, restart your router to restore a reliable internet connection. This procedure generates a new connection gateway, which can help fix the error.

4) Use an ethernet cable instead of a WiFi connection

A wired ethernet connection is suggested for its reliability, low latency, and stability, which may help to resolve server-related issues.

5) Disable third-party applications

Consider disabling third-party apps like VPNs and antivirus software before running MW3 since they might potentially interrupt server connectivity, resulting in issues such as matchmaking errors.

The above are all the potential fixes that you can try out to resolve the matchmaking error in Modern Warfare 3's open beta.