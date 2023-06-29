How to easily complete the 'The Transporter' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Transporter is a Tier 3 mission from the new Phalanx Faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. The mission unfolds in two phases. First, players must pick up a bomb located near the Zaya Observatory of Al Mazrah. Once acquired, they must deliver the bomb to the U.S. Embassy in Al Mazrah City. Upon successfully completing the mission, players will be rewarded with a Double XP token and a whopping 10,000 XP.

The mission takes players up and down through Al Mazrah, which might make it a challenging feat for them if they don't have a vehicle. Although the mission might appear complicated on paper, it is pretty easy to complete if players know the exact coordinates of the bomb charge and the Embassy.

That said, this guide will take a closer look at 'The Transporter' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ and how to complete it easily.

Where to find the 'Charge' in The Transporter mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

Players must go to the hidden tunnel below Zaya Observatory to find the charge. But before getting started, it is worth noting that this mission is time-sensitive. You will get only five minutes from when you spawn into the map to complete the mission. If you don't, the bomb will explode, and you will have to start all over again.

So first, spawn into Al Mazrah's Exclusion Zone. Your first priority will be finding a vehicle. Locate the nearest vehicle and quickly make your way to Zaya Observatory. Although this POI is located at the top of the hill, you won't have to reach the top. Instead, you can find the bomb charge inside a closed tunnel at the base of the hill.

For your convenience, the location of the bomb has been marked in the picture below.

Location of the charge in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

Approach the bomb and interact with it to pick it up. This completes the first phase of the mission. Check the section below to find the U.S. Embassy and successfully complete the mission.

Completing The Transporter mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

After acquiring the bomb, quickly make your way to the U.S. Embassy located in Al Mazrah City. Make sure to hurry up and avoid engaging in fights as much as possible, as you have only five minutes to complete the entire mission, i.e., once the timer hits the 20-minute mark in-game; the bomb will explode.

Once you enter the U.S. Embassy, at the center of the three buildings, you will spot a bomb site. Approach the area and plant the bomb charge on it. Now take a step back and hide. Once the bomb explodes, the mission will be successfully completed. You can now exfiltrate safely from the map and enjoy the mission's rewards.

This is all there is to know about The Transporter mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes