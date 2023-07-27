How to turn on the Push-to-talk features in Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 integrated new voice features, such as proximity chat, for the first time in the franchise, increasing the need for push-to-talk. Sometimes, having an open mic can be annoying to others. A lot of unnecessary noise, such as family and friends speaking in the background, the wind blowing, traffic, and more, can be heard by your teammates, worsening the gameplay experience.

In most cases, players simply mute players with an open mic so that they don't hear any unwanted noises while gaming. This causes communication in ranked matches to decline and can likely cause a loss. The feature for push-to-talk is quite useful, and this article will guide players on how to turn it on in Warzone 2, which also applies to Modern Warfare 2.

How to use push-to-talk with teammates in Warzone 2

Voice chat is an extremely important aspect of FPS gaming, especially when playing competitively, and push-to-talk in Warzone 2 helps communicate effectively.

Talking to your teammates and informing them about the whereabouts of enemies is helpful and lets players accordingly rotate to position to increase the chances of winning a firefight. Letting teammates know about enemies' health is also important so they can decide whether to push or stay in cover. The absence of communication in Warzone 2 degrades the performance of a team.

Unfortunately, Push-to-talk is a feature that is not available on consoles, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It is only available on PC, on both Steam and Battle.net versions. This is due to controllers not having extra buttons to be assigned to push-to-talk, whereas keyboards do.

For the PlayStation 5, however, the Dualsense controller has a dedicated "mute mic" button in the middle that can be used as a push-to-talk feature. Players can simply unmute themselves when they need to talk and mute after communicating. Moreover, if you are a controller player on PC, DualSense will be the best investment.

Push-to-talk settings on PC (Image via Blixzy/ YouTube)

On the PC, you can set a dedicated key on your keyboard to enable and disable push-to-talk. Most players use either 'Z' or 'V' in Warzone 2 as it requires the least movement of your hand, which is essential in the heat of the battle.

Accordingly, go to Warzone 2 Audio settings, scroll down to "Voice Chat," turn on "Voice Chat," set "Voice Chat Recording Mode" to "Push To Talk," and in the next option, you can select the key you want to assign for the same.

Season 4 Reloaded is currently available on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Furthermore, Season 5 has been confirmed to release on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.